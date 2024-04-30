MCU for battery-powered applications

The ST Microelectronics’ STM32U0xx family of MCUs is designed from the ground up for battery-powered operation. Included in this family is the STM32U031, an ultra-low-power MCU featuring an ARM Cortex-M0+ 32-bit core running at up to 56 MHz. The MCU has up to 64 kB Flash memory and 12 kB of SRAM, with hardware parity check.
Input power rating is a wide 1,71 to 3,6 V, with current consumption of only 52 µA/MHz, making it ideal for battery-powered applications. Standby mode on the unit requires only 160 nA with RTC on, or 30 nA without the use of the RTC. Operating temperature range is from -40 to 125°C. The MCUs feature a wide array of analogue peripherals and up to 53 fast GPIO, which are 5 V tolerant.
Analysis of switch-mode power supply: inductor violations Altron Arrow
Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
Common switch-mode power supply (SMPS) design errors are discussed, and their appropriate rectification is specified, with details on complications that arise with the power stage design of DC-DC switching regulators.
Microsoft Windows IoT on ARM Altron Arrow
Computer/Embedded Technology
This expansion means that the Windows IoT ecosystem can now harness the power of ARM processors, known for their energy efficiency and versatility.
The 8-bit survival syndrome – Part 2
DSP, Micros & Memory
Just like the 4-bit pre-microcontroller, the 8-bit MCU has been finding ways to stick around. Their features and speeds have been improving, offering competitive reasons to work with them.
Microchip introduces ECC608 TrustMANAGER Altron Arrow
Circuit & System Protection
To increase security on IoT products and facilitate easier setup and management, Microchip Technology has added the ECC608 TrustMANAGER with Kudelski IoT keySTREAM, Software as a Service (SaaS) to its Trust Platform portfolio of devices, services and tools.