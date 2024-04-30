MCU for battery-powered applications

30 April 2024 DSP, Micros & Memory

The ST Microelectronics’ STM32U0xx family of MCUs is designed from the ground up for battery-powered operation. Included in this family is the STM32U031, an ultra-low-power MCU featuring an ARM Cortex-M0+ 32-bit core running at up to 56 MHz. The MCU has up to 64 kB Flash memory and 12 kB of SRAM, with hardware parity check.

Input power rating is a wide 1,71 to 3,6 V, with current consumption of only 52 µA/MHz, making it ideal for battery-powered applications. Standby mode on the unit requires only 160 nA with RTC on, or 30 nA without the use of the RTC. Operating temperature range is from -40 to 125°C. The MCUs feature a wide array of analogue peripherals and up to 53 fast GPIO, which are 5 V tolerant.

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





