Serial SRAM up to 4 MB

To address a common customer need for bigger and faster SRAM, Microchip has expanded its Serial SRAM product line to include larger densities of up to 4 Mb, and increased Serial Peripheral Interface/Serial Quad I/O Interface (SPI/SQI) speed to 143 MHz. The 2 Mb and 4 Mb devices are designed to provide a lower-cost alternative to traditional parallel SRAM products and include optional battery backup switchover circuitry in the SRAM memory to retain data on power loss.
Unlike parallel RAM, which requires large packages and at least 26 microcontroller I/O pins to interface, the serial SRAM devices come in a lower-cost, eight-pin package that utilise a high-speed SPI/SQI communication bus, which requires only 4-6 MCU I/O pins for easy integration. This reduces the need for a more expensive, high-pin-count MCU while reducing the overall board footprint.
Just like the 4-bit pre-microcontroller, the 8-bit MCU has been finding ways to stick around. Their features and speeds have been improving, offering competitive reasons to work with them.
The PIC18-Q20 8-bit microcontrollers from Microchip easily interface with devices operating in multiple voltage domains, and the built-in I3C interface supports higher-speed and lower-power data transfers than I2C.
Microchip Technology is offering a tailored hardware solution with the launch of its PIC16F13145 family of microcontrollers, which are outfitted with a new Configurable Logic Block module.
These highly-integrated Linux and Android SoCs from Synaptics are optimised for consumer, enterprise, and industrial applications and deliver an 'out-of-the-box' edge AI experience.