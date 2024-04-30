Serial SRAM up to 4 MB

30 April 2024 DSP, Micros & Memory

To address a common customer need for bigger and faster SRAM, Microchip has expanded its Serial SRAM product line to include larger densities of up to 4 Mb, and increased Serial Peripheral Interface/Serial Quad I/O Interface (SPI/SQI) speed to 143 MHz. The 2 Mb and 4 Mb devices are designed to provide a lower-cost alternative to traditional parallel SRAM products and include optional battery backup switchover circuitry in the SRAM memory to retain data on power loss.

Unlike parallel RAM, which requires large packages and at least 26 microcontroller I/O pins to interface, the serial SRAM devices come in a lower-cost, eight-pin package that utilise a high-speed SPI/SQI communication bus, which requires only 4-6 MCU I/O pins for easy integration. This reduces the need for a more expensive, high-pin-count MCU while reducing the overall board footprint.

