SiP supports LTE/NB-IoT and GNSS

30 April 2024 DSP, Micros & Memory

The nRF9151 from Nordic Semiconductor is an integrated System-in-Package (SiP) supporting LTE-M/NB-IoT, DECT NR+ and GNSS services. It supports the 700 to 2200 MHz LTE band and 1,9 GHz NR+ band.

This SiP has an integrated LTE-M/NB-IoT and DECT NR+ modem that enables global connectivity without regional limitations. It also supports 3GPP Rel-14 LTE-M/NB-IoT and DECT NR+ stack that enables massive mesh applications that prioritise reliability, secure connections, long range, and scalability.

The SiP delivers a Tx output power of 20 dBm (power class 5) or 23 dBm (power class 3). The integrated 64 MHz ARM Cortex-M33 processor has 1 MB of Flash memory and 256 kB RAM. It is ideal for use in wearable devices, smart sensors, and other space-constrained IoT applications.

Credit(s)

RF Design





