SiP supports LTE/NB-IoT and GNSS

The nRF9151 from Nordic Semiconductor is an integrated System-in-Package (SiP) supporting LTE-M/NB-IoT, DECT NR+ and GNSS services. It supports the 700 to 2200 MHz LTE band and 1,9 GHz NR+ band.
This SiP has an integrated LTE-M/NB-IoT and DECT NR+ modem that enables global connectivity without regional limitations. It also supports 3GPP Rel-14 LTE-M/NB-IoT and DECT NR+ stack that enables massive mesh applications that prioritise reliability, secure connections, long range, and scalability.
The SiP delivers a Tx output power of 20dBm (power class 5) or 23 dBm (power class 3). The integrated 64 MHz ARM Cortex-M33 processor has 1 MB of Flash memory and 256 kB RAM. It is ideal for use in wearable devices, smart sensors, and other space-constrained IoT applications.
Just like the 4-bit pre-microcontroller, the 8-bit MCU has been finding ways to stick around. Their features and speeds have been improving, offering competitive reasons to work with them.
The PIC18-Q20 8-bit microcontrollers from Microchip easily interface with devices operating in multiple voltage domains, and the built-in I3C interface supports higher-speed and lower-power data transfers than I2C.
Microchip Technology is offering a tailored hardware solution with the launch of its PIC16F13145 family of microcontrollers, which are outfitted with a new Configurable Logic Block module.
The chips are designed to provide a lower-cost alternative to traditional parallel SRAM products, and include optional battery backup switchover circuitry in the SRAM memory to retain data on power loss.