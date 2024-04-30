Categories

Long-range connectivity module

30 April 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Digi XBee XR 868 RF Modules support the deployment of long-range connectivity applications. These RF modules operate between the 863 and 870 MHz frequency range, and support point-to-point and mesh networking protocols.

The Digi XBee XR 868 modules leverage 868 MHz and surrounding frequencies for Listen Before Talk and Adaptive Frequency Agility (LBT + AFA). This reduces interference by listening to the radio environment before any transmission starts, and automatically shifting to a new channel when interference is detected.

The Digi XBee XR 868 RF modules offer a line-of-sight range of over 14 kilometres. These RF modules feature DigiMesh networking topology for redundancy and reliability. The modules operate within the -40 to 85°C temperature range, and are RoHS compliant.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 319 8600
Fax: +27 11 319 8650
Email: [email protected]
www: www.avnet.com/wps/portal/silica
Articles: More information and articles about Avnet Silica


