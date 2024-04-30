Qi2 dsPIC33-based reference design

30 April 2024

As major charger manufacturers, including those in the automotive industry, are working to implement Qi v2.0 (Qi2) standards, Microchip has released a Qi 2.0 dual-pad wireless power transmitter reference design. Powered by a single dsPIC33 Digital Signal Controller (DSC), the Qi2 reference design offers efficient control for optimised performance. A key feature of the new Qi2 standard, recently released by the Wireless Power Consortium, is the introduction of a Magnetic Power Profile (MPP) with support for magnetic alignment between the transmitter and the receiver. The DSC’s flexible software architecture enables the support of a combination of MPP and Extended Power Profile (EPP) of Qi 2.0 with one controller.

Utilising the Qi2 reference design helps minimise customer risk in certifying their final product, which is required to pass through the Qi certification process. As it integrates several of Microchip’s automotive-qualified parts, the dual-pad charger also meets automotive standards for reliability and safety. An integrated CryptoAuthentication IC provides security to meet the stringent authentication requirement of Qi standards.

