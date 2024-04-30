4G LTE-M/NB-IoT connectivity reference design

Synzen Precision Technology has released its first in a series of free IoT designs. The SYNPLICITY series kicks off with a fully optimised solution suitable for direct integration into all LTE-M/NB-IoT projects.
Full Altium design files and all required software and firmware are included, along with an environmental sensor measuring temperature, humidity, air quality, and air pressure.
Developed around the industry-leading Nordic nRF9160 module, the platform comes complete with a newly developed LTE antenna, ATRIA, which is pre-certified to operate over the full LTE-M and NB-IoT bands with no additional multiband switching. The reference design also includes Synzen’s latest miniature antenna solutions: SIRIUSa for BLE, and SIRIUSb for GNSS.
With Synzen’s new development platform, users can easily create and deploy IoT projects, without the need for extensive technical knowledge.
Webinar: Game-changing Matter standard EBV Electrolink
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Join Infineon for an exclusive one-hour webinar with EBV Elektronik, exploring the groundbreaking Matter standard, and its profound implications for the future of smart homes.
Read more...Low phase noise amplifier RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MAAL-011158 from Macom is an easy-to-use low-phase noise amplifier that provides 12 dB of gain in a 32-lead QFN plastic package.
Read more...Full sensor to cloud solution CST Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NeoCortec has demonstrated the seamless and rapid development of full sensor-to-cloud solutions using NeoMesh Click boards from MikroE and the IoTConnect cloud solution from Avnet.
Read more...Long-range Wi-Fi HaLow module TRX Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
One of Mouser’s newest products is the Morse Micro MM6108-MF08651-US Wi-Fi HaLow Module, which adheres to the IEEE 802.11ah standard.
Read more...SIMCom’s A7673x series Otto Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
SIMCom recently released the A7673X series, a Cat.1 bis module based on the ASR1606 chipset, that supports wireless communication modes of LTE-FDD, with a maximum downlink rate of 10 Mbps and a maximum uplink rate of 5 Mbps.
Read more...ESP32-P4 high-performance MCU iCorp Technologies
AI & ML
Powered by a dual-core RISC-V CPU running up to 400 MHz, ESP32-P4 also supports single-precision FPU and AI extensions, thus providing all the necessary computational resources.