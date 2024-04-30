4G LTE-M/NB-IoT connectivity reference design

30 April 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Synzen Precision Technology has released its first in a series of free IoT designs. The SYNPLICITY series kicks off with a fully optimised solution suitable for direct integration into all LTE-M/NB-IoT projects.

Full Altium design files and all required software and firmware are included, along with an environmental sensor measuring temperature, humidity, air quality, and air pressure.

Developed around the industry-leading Nordic nRF9160 module, the platform comes complete with a newly developed LTE antenna, ATRIA, which is pre-certified to operate over the full LTE-M and NB-IoT bands with no additional multiband switching. The reference design also includes Synzen’s latest miniature antenna solutions: SIRIUSa for BLE, and SIRIUSb for GNSS.

With Synzen’s new development platform, users can easily create and deploy IoT projects, without the need for extensive technical knowledge.

