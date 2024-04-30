MIKROE’s IDE now includes MPLAB XC compilers
30 April 2024
DSP, Micros & Memory
MIKROE has announced that the latest version of its multi-architectural IDE, NECTO Studio 6.1, now includes Microchip’s MPLAB XC compilers for 8-, 16- and 32-bit MCUs. This means that designers can craft intricate firmware and optimise code generation across the broad Microchip product platform.
NECTO Studio 6.1 also delivers a 50% boost in programming speed for programming over Wi-Fi, thanks to improvements in CODEGRIP, the world’s first and only embedded programmer debugger over Wi-Fi, which have also been included in the NECTO IDE. CODEGRIP can also be used as a wired connection via USB-C port.
272 additional MCUs from STM and Microchip are also now supported within NECTO Studio 6.1, and the whole development environment has been given a makeover to make it more intuitive and improve the user experience.
For more information visit www.mikroe.com/necto
