Wi-Fi 6/BLE module enables rapid development

Telit Cinterion has announced the WE310K6, a fully integrated, low-power module featuring dual-band, dual-stream Wi-Fi 6, and dual-mode Bluetooth/BLE. The WE310K6 enables device OEMs to add high-speed wireless connectivity quickly and cost-effectively to its products, even when they have limited Bluetooth and Wi-Fi expertise.
The Realtek RTL8822BE-CG used in the WE310K6 is a highly integrated single-chip that supports 2-stream 802.11ac solutions with Multi-User Multiple-Input, Multiple-Output (MU-MIMO) and Wireless LAN PCIe network interface controller and integrated Bluetooth 2.1/3.0/4.2 USB interface controller. It combines a WLAN MAC, a 2T2R capable WLAN baseband, and RF in a single chip. The RTL8822BE-CG provides a complete solution for a high-performance integrated wireless and Bluetooth device.
The WE310K6 also has IEEE 802.11 and Bluetooth SIG certifications and complies with Wi-Fi Alliance and Bluetooth SIG-v5.2 requirements. OEMs can get new products to market faster by reducing RF design time and removing the burden of testing and certification. The module’s other key features and benefits include:
• Two form factor options: LGA package or on top of an M.2 Key E carrier board.
• Host-activated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth radios.
• Dual-stream spatial multiplexing up to 1201 Mbps.
• MU-MIMO technology.
• Bluetooth Low Energy AUDIO Isochronous Channel support.
• Compatible with Wi-Fi 802.11 e, h, k and i.
• Advanced security (including WPA3) with integrated cryptographic hardware.
• Industrial-grade temperature range of -40 to 85°C to ensure reliability even in demanding environments.
Supporting 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, classic Bluetooth and Bluetooth Low Energy 5.2, the WE310K6 gives OEMs the flexibility to design products that can connect to other local devices, or to the internet over Wi-Fi. The module is ideal for a wide variety of consumer and business applications, including:
• Smart home: home automation, appliances, home security and alarms, smart lighting, and IP cameras and speakers.
• Health care and medical: remote patient monitoring, medical wearables, and healthcare and wellness devices.
• Industrial and commercial: energy management, robotics, and industrial and building automation.
• Other applications: aftermarket OEM telematics, fleet management, smart cities and parking, asset management, and general trackers.
