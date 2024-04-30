Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Power Electronics / Power Management



Print this page printer friendly version

E-Mobility: navigate safety, interoperability and conformance

30 April 2024 Power Electronics / Power Management

By Keysight Industries, www.keysight.com.

As governments and industry unite in a bid to achieve a net-zero world, manufacturers of electric vehicles (EVs) and electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) are moving to meet rapidly increasing demand for electrified transportation across all major economies.

The market forecast between 2019 and 2025 projects the global electric mobility market will reach $478.9 billion by 2025, increasing at a rate of 24,7% CAGR during the forecast period.

The e-mobility market is entering a critical growth phase driven largely by tightening legislation and ambitious net-zero carbon emissions targets. Forecasts project seismic shifts in the market from 2021-2024, which will ultimately determine who succeeds in the global EV and EV charging market.

There is a push to completely abolish internal combustion engines and the reliance on conventional fossil fuels. Policymakers are looking to take bold steps to meet consumers’ growing preference for environmentally friendly vehicles. To maintain momentum and realise the full potential of e-mobility, manufacturers and standardisation, regulation, and certification bodies must now work toward harmonising standards, conformance of operational and safety parameters, and equipment interoperability.

In this whitepaper, these challenges are discussed in more detail and the questions are asked: How can EV and EVSE manufacturers navigate a complex regulatory landscape and deliver a quality product without compromising time-to-market projections?

Challenges facing the EV/EVSE market

Although the concept of electric vehicles is not a new one, the market remains in its infancy and is not well-regulated or fully operational. This presents a number of challenges for manufacturers throughout the EV and EVSE ecosystem.

Harmonising global standards

Currently, there is no single harmonised standard for EV charging, nor are there harmonised standards that ensure conformability and interoperability for new charging products entering the market. Industry goals of conformance and interoperability are challenging to achieve given the number of different standards various geographies adhere to.

Without harmonised standards, manufacturers will continue to incur significant costs associated with adapting and re-certifying their technologies to align with various regional protocols. But these protocols are important because they enable manufacturers to meet demand and penetrate new geographic markets.

By harmonising standards across borders, manufacturers can deploy their technologies faster, build the infrastructure to service the growing number of EVs sold each year, meet net-zero targets sooner, and thereby lower the purchase price of EVs and EVSE for end users.

Standardisation will not change regulation

Harmonising global regulations will standardise e-mobility technologies at an operational level and help speed the rollout when demand is high. Thus, harmonising global regulations is a critical step in making the rollout of EVs economically viable. That said, even if the industry achieves standardisation for EV technology, different geographic regions will continue to have their own regulatory procedures for all goods entering their markets and this is unlikely to change. One example of this issue is the European CE mark, a self-certification process that would remain in place even if the e-mobility market harmonises its standards.

Therefore, industry leaders hope that, while a variety of regulatory procedures will remain in place, governments will adopt functional aspects of the main industry standards (CCS, CHAdeMO, GB/T, and ChaoJi), to enable harmonisation at a practical level.

Improve quality standards for EVSE

The EV charging market is highly diverse and awash with manufacturing newcomers that have little or no experience designing or producing charging equipment. Encouraged by the EVSE’s market growth and profit potential, many electronics companies are trying to produce EV charging technologies with varying degrees of success.

Currently, the e-mobility industry lacks formal standards for performance that are adequate enough to prevent low-quality charging equipment from entering the market. Instead, newcomers meet a set of baseline standards for the geographic region they want to sell to, but these standards are not comprehensive enough to ensure a quality product.

Regulatory bodies are keen to tackle the issue with improved mandatory quality standards. However, legislative changes take time, and changes of this magnitude do not happen overnight. In the meantime, work is underway to ensure that manufacturers of charging equipment interpret and implement the existing standards correctly, to make charging infrastructure as a whole, more user-friendly.

Improved certification processes

Regulatory associations such as the Charging Interface Initiative e.V. (CharIN e.V.), work with members to identify holes in the certification process and develop suitable testing standards that will promote conformance, interoperability, and improvements in product quality. While these efforts are part of an ongoing process, once enforced, manufacturers will incur fines if they go to market with charging equipment that does not meet the specified testing standards.

Stricter certification requirements will force improvements in product quality, and represent a significant step towards harmonising the technological standards that shape the e-mobility ecosystem.

Customer education

There is a distinct lack of customer education when it comes to the difficulties in using charging equipment. EVs and EVSE are new technologies, so there will be a period of adjustment in order for customers to fully understand how the systems work.

Simply put, in some instances, the problem of a car not charging at a specific station is an interoperability/data communication issue. In other instances, the problem might be a charger connection issue that the customer struggles to understand. Implementation guides may support EV owners and users in their self-education process and help avoid charging failures.

Education will play a key role in the specification of charging infrastructures for large-scale projects, such as the installation of city-wide infrastructure, or the transition from internal combustion engines to EVs by public transport providers.

Cost is often the deciding factor in these instances, and it frequently overrides the importance of choosing a quality charger that is compatible with the vehicles it is installed to charge.

An overview of key standards by geography

There are a handful of regulatory standards bodies that dominate the economies of North America, Europe, China, and Japan. Most smaller economies are slowly adopting one of the major standards, providing harmonisation to some extent.

That said, there are anomalies. For example, India is largely self-sufficient in that it produces its own vehicles, but uses a combination of the two most popular standards, CHAdeMO and Combined Charging System (CCS) for its charging infrastructure.

Japan and China took a major step in the right direction with their approach to EV interoperability to ensure the compatibility of the EVs, charging stations, and the grid along with the software applications to allow all components to work seamlessly and effectively. Their commitment is bound to help make the Japanese and Chinese markets more accessible to manufacturers deploying vehicles and charging equipment. The growing popularity of the combined charging system (CCS) protocol in Europe is having a similar effect.

To read the full whitepaper visit www.dataweek.co.za/20670r


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 678 9200
Email: [email protected]
www: www.concilium.co.za/test-measurement
Articles: More information and articles about Concilium Technologies


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Schneider Electric partners with Drakenstein Municipality
Schneider Electric South Africa Power Electronics / Power Management
Drakenstein Municipality, situated in Paarl in the Western Cape, is one of the first distribution utilities globally to implement Schneider Electric’s green, SF6-free RM AirSeT switchgear with pure air technology and native digital connectivity.

Read more...
Webinar: Decarbonise with industrial drives
Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon's TRENCHSTOP IGBT7 and CoolSiC technologies increase the efficiency of your industrial drive design, ultimately resulting in cost savings for you, and a more sustainable future for all.

Read more...
Analysis of switch-mode power supply: inductor violations
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
Common switch-mode power supply (SMPS) design errors are discussed, and their appropriate rectification is specified, with details on complications that arise with the power stage design of DC-DC switching regulators.

Read more...
Compact PCB-mount SMPS
RS South Africa Power Electronics / Power Management
Traco Power’s 5W PCB-mount switch mode power supply (SMPS) offers high efficiency, and is well suited for a variety of applications in the automation, electronics, electrical and mechanical industries.

Read more...
AC-DC brick PSU
Conical Technologies Power Electronics / Power Management
These PSUs have a typical efficiency of up to 92%, and a power factor value of up to 0,99. They are available in 12, 24, 28, 48 and 54 V output versions.

Read more...
5 kW switching PSU range
Conical Technologies Power Electronics / Power Management
Mornsun has released a new switching power supply range, the LMF5000-25Bxx, which has a 5000 W capacity, and features universal AC input configurations.

Read more...
Reliable charging range
Current Automation Power Electronics / Power Management
Whether you’re powering essential electronics, keeping emergency equipment operational, or maintaining the performance of critical machinery, the need for dependable charging solutions cannot be overstated.

Read more...
Microchip expands its mSiC solutions
EBV Electrolink Power Electronics / Power Management
The highly integrated 3,3 kV XIFM plug-and-play digital gate driver is designed to work out-of-the-box with high-voltage SiC-based power modules to simplify and speed system integration.

Read more...
Dual-port USB-C power delivery solution
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon’s CYPD7272-68LQXQ is the tray packing option of the company’s dual-port USB-C power delivery solution and features an integrated dual-port USB-C PD + DC-DC controller.

Read more...
Parallel redundancy power module
Conical Technologies Power Electronics / Power Management
The LIR40-40 is a wide input range DC-DC module, with a constant output of 48 V at a nominal output current of up to 40 A.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved