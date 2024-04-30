Categories

Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Low phase noise amplifier

30 April 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The MAAL-011158 from Macom is an easy-to-use low-phase noise amplifier assembled in a lead-free 5 mm 32-lead QFN plastic package. The amplifier operates from 2 to 30 GHz, and provides -172 dBc/Hz phase noise @ 10 kHz. The device provides 12 dB of gain and 24 dBm PSAT.

The input and output of the amplifier are fully matched to 50 Ω, with a typical return loss greater than 14 dB. This product is fabricated using a GaAs HBT process for enhanced reliability.

Typical applications for the amplifier include radar, electronic countermeasures, test and measurement, and microwave communication systems.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 667 5212
Fax: 086 535 9319
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rfibersolutions.com
Articles: More information and articles about RFiber Solutions


© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved