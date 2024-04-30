The MAAL-011158 from Macom is an easy-to-use low-phase noise amplifier assembled in a lead-free 5 mm 32-lead QFN plastic package. The amplifier operates from 2 to 30 GHz, and provides -172 dBc/Hz phase noise @ 10 kHz. The device provides 12 dB of gain and 24 dBm PSAT.
The input and output of the amplifier are fully matched to 50 Ω, with a typical return loss greater than 14 dB. This product is fabricated using a GaAs HBT process for enhanced reliability.
Typical applications for the amplifier include radar, electronic countermeasures, test and measurement, and microwave communication systems.
Read more...Full sensor to cloud solution CST Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NeoCortec has demonstrated the seamless and rapid development of full sensor-to-cloud solutions using NeoMesh Click boards from MikroE and the IoTConnect cloud solution from Avnet.
Read more...Long-range Wi-Fi HaLow module TRX Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
One of Mouser’s newest products is the Morse Micro MM6108-MF08651-US Wi-Fi HaLow Module, which adheres to the IEEE 802.11ah standard.
Read more...SIMCom’s A7673x series Otto Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
SIMCom recently released the A7673X series, a Cat.1 bis module based on the ASR1606 chipset, that supports wireless communication modes of LTE-FDD, with a maximum downlink rate of 10 Mbps and a maximum uplink rate of 5 Mbps.
Read more...Multi-channel cable assembly RFiber Solutions
Interconnection
Withwave’s Multi-Channel SMPM Cable Assemblies (WMCM Series) provide a wide range of multiple coax connectors and flexible cable assemblies, with a choice of 26,5, 40 and 50 GHz configurations.
Read more...Long-range connectivity module Avnet Silica
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Digi XBee XR 868 RF Modules support the deployment of long-range connectivity applications, and support point-to-point and mesh networking protocols.
Read more...4G LTE-M/NB-IoT connectivity reference design iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Developed around the industry-leading Nordic nRF9160 module, the platform comes complete with a newly-developed LTE antenna, ATRIA, which is pre-certified to operate over the full LTE-M and NB-IoT bands.