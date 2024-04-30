Identifying interference in 5G and LTE networks
30 April 2024
Test & Measurement
Anritsu Company has announced enhanced functionality to the Field Master spectrum analyser LTE and 5G measurement options. As the rollout and densification of 5G networks accelerates, degradation of network performance resulting from interference in the TDD uplink is becoming more prominent. The latest Field Master software release provides a dual display of the LTE or 5G Frame structure, with automatic placement of gates on the Uplink slots alongside the RF spectrum of the gated time slots.
For 5G networks with a coastal or mountainous terrain, RF downlink transmissions readily become subject to atmospheric tropospheric ducting. Signals can travel hundreds of kilometres, resulting in a time offset relative to the far-end base station. The result is downlink power masking the uplink signals from user equipment.
It is also essential that there is a common frame slot format deployed on all operator networks in a country, and ideally at international borders. The new uplink interference measurement includes configurations for the common frame slot formats recommended by international standards organisations, including GSMA, ITU-R, and ECC/CEPT.
The addition of the uplink interference measurement enhances Anritsu’s Field Master spectrum analyser’s value by providing detailed insights into the common causes of interference in new TDD networks. 5G and LTE measurements are options for the Field Master Pro MS2090A covering FR1 and FR2 frequency bands and the new Field Master MS2080A for FR1-only networks. In addition to 5G and LTE measurements, a real-time spectrum analyser captures the detailed transmitter spectrum, and a cable and antenna analyser accessory facilitates sweeping of feeder cables.
For more information contact Tamashi Technology Investments, +27 11 668 1938, [email protected], www.tamashi.co.za
Further reading:
High-speed AWG generates up to 20 sine waves
Vepac Electronics
Test & Measurement
Spectrum Instrumentation has released a new firmware option for its range of versatile 16-bit Arbitrary Waveform Generators, with sampling rates up to 1,25 GS/s and bandwidths up to 400 MHz.
Read more...
Digitisers upgraded with pulse generator option
Vepac Electronics
Test & Measurement
Spectrum Instrumentation has added the Digital Pulse Generator option to its ultrafast digitisers (with up to 10 GS/s speed) and arbitrary waveform generators.
Read more...
Network Master Pro to provide support of OpenZR+
Tamashi Technology Investments
Test & Measurement
Anritsu Corporation has introduced the 400G (QSFP-DD) multi-rate module MU104014B that supports the new interface standard.
Read more...
Upgrade brings extra layer of detection to Fluke’s acoustic imagers
Comtest
Test & Measurement
The firmware 5.0 update helps to boost efficiency and allows maintenance technicians to scan large areas quickly, and visually pinpoint technical issues before they become critical.
Read more...
Companies collaborate on EnviroMeter
Avnet Silica
Test & Measurement
STMicroelectronics and Mobile Physics have joined forces to create EnviroMeter for accurate air-quality monitoring on smartphones. Time-of-flight optical sensing enables an accurate personal air quality monitor and smoke detector.
Read more...
PCB test points
Vepac Electronics
Test & Measurement
Maintaining these access points in the final production versions will prove invaluable during the life of the equipment for service, adjustment, and debug, or repair activities.
Read more...
RFID reader
Test & Measurement
The EXA81 from Brady turns any smartphone or tablet into a personal radar that can pick up radio signals from all RFID-labelled items.
Read more...
Proximity sensor with VCSEL
Avnet Abacus
Test & Measurement
Vishay’s newest small package proximity sensor, the VCNL36828P, combines low idle current with an I2C interface and smart dual slave addressing.
Read more...
CNH data output devices for AI applications
Altron Arrow
Test & Measurement
STMicroelectronics’ CH family of time-of-flight sensor devices feature compact and normalised histogram (CNH) data output for artificial intelligence applications requiring raw data from a high-performance multizone ToF sensor.
Read more...
Webinar: The key to smart occupancy
Test & Measurement
This one-hour session will allow the attendee to discover the company’s latest infrared sensor with high-sensitivity presence and motion detection capabilities.
Read more...