Identifying interference in 5G and LTE networks

30 April 2024 Test & Measurement





Anritsu Company has announced enhanced functionality to the Field Master spectrum analyser LTE and 5G measurement options. As the rollout and densification of 5G networks accelerates, degradation of network performance resulting from interference in the TDD uplink is becoming more prominent. The latest Field Master software release provides a dual display of the LTE or 5G Frame structure, with automatic placement of gates on the Uplink slots alongside the RF spectrum of the gated time slots.

For 5G networks with a coastal or mountainous terrain, RF downlink transmissions readily become subject to atmospheric tropospheric ducting. Signals can travel hundreds of kilometres, resulting in a time offset relative to the far-end base station. The result is downlink power masking the uplink signals from user equipment.

It is also essential that there is a common frame slot format deployed on all operator networks in a country, and ideally at international borders. The new uplink interference measurement includes configurations for the common frame slot formats recommended by international standards organisations, including GSMA, ITU-R, and ECC/CEPT.

The addition of the uplink interference measurement enhances Anritsu’s Field Master spectrum analyser’s value by providing detailed insights into the common causes of interference in new TDD networks. 5G and LTE measurements are options for the Field Master Pro MS2090A covering FR1 and FR2 frequency bands and the new Field Master MS2080A for FR1-only networks. In addition to 5G and LTE measurements, a real-time spectrum analyser captures the detailed transmitter spectrum, and a cable and antenna analyser accessory facilitates sweeping of feeder cables.

For more information contact Tamashi Technology Investments, +27 11 668 1938 , [email protected], www.tamashi.co.za





