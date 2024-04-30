Categories

Computer/Embedded Technology



Embedded software development

30 April 2024 Computer/Embedded Technology

The C programming language, which was originally released in 1972, is still the dominant language for embedded software development. Many systems are built around this language and thousands of third-party libraries are available to enhance extensive base libraries.

However, as IoT and AI applications surge forward, the reliance on C is being reduced, with Python the language of choice for embedded applications in these fields. With the convergence of IoT and AI with embedded software, Python has become the leading language among embedded software developers and is used to implement network communication, machine learning, and deep learning on microcontrollers and other edge devices.

When moving to a new programming language, the integrated development environment (IDE) that is chosen can make or break the transition. A good IDE should be able to handle not only writing the code and translating it into machine code, but also provide other features such as syntax highlighting, error detection and correction, functional code layout, access to an extensive help system, and access to the thousands of third-party libraries that are available.

PyCharm is an IDE by the Czech company JetBrains. Primarily developed for the Python language, it now supports cross-technology development using other programming languages including JavaScript, Typescript, SQL, AngularJS, Node.js and Cython. The IDE is available for the three major operating systems: Microsoft Windows, Mac OS, and Linux, and is offered in three versions – the community, professional, and educational editions.

As a software development tool for Python-based embedded applications, PyCharm offers more than most embedded systems software. It includes advanced features like error highlighting, auto-completion, debugging, automatic code refactoring, project management, virtual machines, and integrated software testing.

As a software development tool for Python-based embedded applications, PyCharm offers more than most embedded systems software. It includes advanced features like on-the-fly error highlighting, auto-completion, intelligent debugging, automatic code refactoring, project management, virtual machines, and integrated software testing.

Applications can be coded, executed, debugged, and then deployed on remote hosts or virtual machines with built-in remote interpreters, and integrated SSH terminal and Docker integration. PyCharm also integrates with iPython Notebook, and has an interactive Python console. Besides packages used for AI applications, numerous other scientific packages are supported including matplotlib, Pandas and NumPy.

For more information visit www.jetbrains.com/pycharm




