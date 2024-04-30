Next-level conformal coating

Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services





The ASYMTEK Select Coat SL-1040 Series is Nordson Electronics Solutions’ most advanced conformal coating solution for high-volume production. Based on the industry-leading SL-940, and delivering superb total cost of ownership, the SL-1040 takes conformal coating performance to the next level with superior consistency, control, and keep-out-zone avoidance.

Dual and triple applicators maximise throughput, and flexible features support limited operator dependence, efficient changeover, traceability, and set-up consistency for better yield and uptime. The system is ideal for dispensing silicones and urethanes when paired with the ASYMTEK SC-450 PreciseCoat Jet.

The intuitive EasyCoat system software supports both online and offline programming, and allows customers to set process parameters, and record and track critical process outcomes.

Credit(s)

Techmet






