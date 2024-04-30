Next-level conformal coating

30 April 2024Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The ASYMTEK Select Coat SL-1040 Series is Nordson Electronics Solutions’ most advanced conformal coating solution for high-volume production. Based on the industry-leading SL-940, and delivering superb total cost of ownership, the SL-1040 takes conformal coating performance to the next level with superior consistency, control, and keep-out-zone avoidance.
Dual and triple applicators maximise throughput, and flexible features support limited operator dependence, efficient changeover, traceability, and set-up consistency for better yield and uptime. The system is ideal for dispensing silicones and urethanes when paired with the ASYMTEK SC-450 PreciseCoat Jet.
The intuitive EasyCoat system software supports both online and offline programming, and allows customers to set process parameters, and record and track critical process outcomes.
The impact of ML in robotics Yaskawa Southern Africa
The integration of machine learning into robotics has the potential to revolutionise many industries, and particularly the manufacturing sector.
ITW EAE wins product introduction award Allan McKinnon & Associates
ITW EAE has earned a 2024 New Product Introduction (NPI) Award for Electrovert’s Deep Wave option for wave soldering machines.
Optical inspection for SMT Techmet
The Xpection 1860 from Scienscope is a versatile X-ray inspection machine that offers comprehensive circuit board defect detection and quality assurance for the SMT industry.
Yamaha introduces upgrades to its 3D AOI systems Truth Electronic Manufacturing
Yamaha Robotics SMT section has revealed performance-boosting upgrades for the YRi-V 3D AOI system, including faster board handling, multi-component alignment checking, and enhanced LED coplanarity measurement.
Lead-free solder paste Techmet
Indium8.9HF is an air reflow, no-clean solder paste specifically formulated to accommodate the higher processing temperatures required by SnAgCu, SnAg, and other alloys.
Analog Devices and Mouser collaborate on eBook
Mouser has released a new eBook in collaboration with Analog Devices, that offers a detailed analysis of the technologies being used to support sustainable manufacturing practices.