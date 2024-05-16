Webinar: Decarbonise with industrial drives
30 April 2024
Power Electronics / Power Management
Industrial drive systems consume approximately 30% of the world's electrical energy. Infineon's TRENCHSTOP IGBT7 and CoolSiC technologies increase the efficiency of your industrial drive design, ultimately resulting in cost savings for you and a more sustainable future for all.
Join this webinar and learn how to make industrial drive systems more energy-efficient with the right gate driver. Explore the advantages of two-level slew rate control in drives, and short circuit detection and turn-off using DESAT and the soft-turn-off feature. Additionally, the webinar will compare peak IOUT and IOUT at Miller plateau with respect to switching losses.
Date: 16 May 2024
Session 1 time: 9:00 SAST
Session 2 time: 17:00 SAST
For more information visit https://bit.ly/49Y1kdV
Further reading:
Schneider Electric partners with Drakenstein Municipality
Schneider Electric South Africa
Power Electronics / Power Management
Drakenstein Municipality, situated in Paarl in the Western Cape, is one of the first distribution utilities globally to implement Schneider Electric’s green, SF6-free RM AirSeT switchgear with pure air technology and native digital connectivity.
Read more...
E-Mobility: navigate safety, interoperability and conformance
Concilium Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
Although the concept of electric vehicles is not a new one, the market remains in its infancy, and is not well-regulated or fully operational. This presents a number of challenges for manufacturers throughout the EV and EVSE ecosystem.
Read more...
Analysis of switch-mode power supply: inductor violations
Altron Arrow
Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
Common switch-mode power supply (SMPS) design errors are discussed, and their appropriate rectification is specified, with details on complications that arise with the power stage design of DC-DC switching regulators.
Read more...
Compact PCB-mount SMPS
RS South Africa
Power Electronics / Power Management
Traco Power’s 5W PCB-mount switch mode power supply (SMPS) offers high efficiency, and is well suited for a variety of applications in the automation, electronics, electrical and mechanical industries.
Read more...
AC-DC brick PSU
Conical Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
These PSUs have a typical efficiency of up to 92%, and a power factor value of up to 0,99. They are available in 12, 24, 28, 48
and 54 V output versions.
Read more...
5 kW switching PSU range
Conical Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
Mornsun has released a new switching power supply range, the LMF5000-25Bxx, which has a 5000 W capacity, and features universal AC input configurations.
Read more...
Reliable charging range
Current Automation
Power Electronics / Power Management
Whether you’re powering essential electronics, keeping emergency equipment operational, or maintaining the performance of critical machinery, the need for dependable charging solutions cannot be overstated.
Read more...
Microchip expands its mSiC solutions
EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
The highly integrated 3,3 kV XIFM plug-and-play digital gate driver is designed to work out-of-the-box with high-voltage SiC-based power modules to simplify and speed system integration.
Read more...
Dual-port USB-C power delivery solution
Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon’s CYPD7272-68LQXQ is the tray packing option of the company’s dual-port USB-C power delivery solution and features an integrated dual-port USB-C PD + DC-DC controller.
Read more...
Parallel redundancy power module
Conical Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
The LIR40-40 is a wide input range DC-DC module, with a constant output of 48 V at a nominal output current of up to 40 A.
Read more...