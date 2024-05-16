Webinar: Decarbonise with industrial drives

Further reading:

Schneider Electric partners with Drakenstein Municipality

E-Mobility: navigate safety, interoperability and conformance

Analysis of switch-mode power supply: inductor violations

Compact PCB-mount SMPS

AC-DC brick PSU

5 kW switching PSU range

Reliable charging range

Microchip expands its mSiC solutions

Dual-port USB-C power delivery solution

Parallel redundancy power module

Drakenstein Municipality, situated in Paarl in the Western Cape, is one of the first distribution utilities globally to implement Schneider Electric’s green, SF6-free RM AirSeT switchgear with pure air technology and native digital connectivity.Although the concept of electric vehicles is not a new one, the market remains in its infancy, and is not well-regulated or fully operational. This presents a number of challenges for manufacturers throughout the EV and EVSE ecosystem.Common switch-mode power supply (SMPS) design errors are discussed, and their appropriate rectification is specified, with details on complications that arise with the power stage design of DC-DC switching regulators.Traco Power’s 5W PCB-mount switch mode power supply (SMPS) offers high efficiency, and is well suited for a variety of applications in the automation, electronics, electrical and mechanical industries.These PSUs have a typical efficiency of up to 92%, and a power factor value of up to 0,99. They are available inand 54 V output versions.Mornsun has released a new switching power supply range, the LMF5000-25Bxx, which has a 5000 W capacity, and features universal AC input configurations.Whether you’re powering essential electronics, keeping emergency equipment operational, or maintaining the performance of critical machinery, the need for dependable charging solutions cannot be overstated.The highly integrated 3,3 kV XIFM plug-and-play digital gate driver is designed to work out-of-the-box with high-voltage SiC-based power modules to simplify and speed system integration.Infineon’s CYPD7272-68LQXQ is the tray packing option of the company’s dual-port USB-C power delivery solution and features an integrated dual-port USB-C PD + DC-DC controller.The LIR40-40 is a wide input range DC-DC module, with a constant output of 48 V at a nominal output current of up to 40 A.