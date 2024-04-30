Webinar: Enabling the digital transformation of IIoT with Bluetooth

30 April 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The industrial IoT is a digital transformation process for enterprises, offering them compelling abilities to manage and overcome many growing challenges for their business activities.

Bluetooth has evolved into a versatile, energy-efficient technology fit to implement emerging industrial applications that can improve and maximise the potential and reach of industrial IoT systems.

In this webinar, key industrial use cases for Bluetooth will be reviewed, including the main performance requirements for Bluetooth in industrial applications, and the technical features available in Bluetooth to meet industrial use case requirements. Also, Bluetooth devices available in Infineon's portfolio to help get the next industrial IoT design started will be highlighted.

Join Infineon and learn how to enable the industrial IoT’s digital transformation with Bluetooth using Infineon products.

Date: Thursday, 9 May 2024

Time: 16:30 SAST

For more information visit https://bit.ly/3WejdSp





