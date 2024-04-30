Webinar: Enabling the digital transformation of IIoT with Bluetooth
30 April 2024
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The industrial IoT is a digital transformation process for enterprises, offering them compelling abilities to manage and overcome many growing challenges for their business activities.
Bluetooth has evolved into a versatile, energy-efficient technology fit to implement emerging industrial applications that can improve and maximise the potential and reach of industrial IoT systems.
In this webinar, key industrial use cases for Bluetooth will be reviewed, including the main performance requirements for Bluetooth in industrial applications, and the technical features available in Bluetooth to meet industrial use case requirements. Also, Bluetooth devices available in Infineon's portfolio to help get the next industrial IoT design started will be highlighted.
Join Infineon and learn how to enable the industrial IoT’s digital transformation with Bluetooth using Infineon products.
Date: Thursday, 9 May 2024
Time: 16:30 SAST
For more information visit https://bit.ly/3WejdSp
Further reading:
Wi-Fi 6/BLE module enables rapid development
Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Telit Cinterion has announced the WE310K6, a fully integrated, low-power module featuring dual-band, dual-stream Wi-Fi 6, and dual-mode Bluetooth/BLE.
Read more...
Low phase noise amplifier
RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MAAL-011158 from Macom is an easy-to-use low-phase noise amplifier that provides 12 dB of gain in a 32-lead QFN plastic package.
Read more...
Full sensor to cloud solution
CST Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NeoCortec has demonstrated the seamless and rapid development of full sensor-to-cloud solutions using NeoMesh Click boards from MikroE and the IoTConnect cloud solution from Avnet.
Read more...
Long-range Wi-Fi HaLow module
TRX Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
One of Mouser’s newest products is the Morse Micro MM6108-MF08651-US Wi-Fi HaLow Module, which adheres to the IEEE 802.11ah standard.
Read more...
Quectel launches 3GPP NTN comms module
Quectel Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced the Quectel BG95-S5 3GPP non-terrestrial network (NTN) satellite communication module.
Read more...
SIMCom’s A7673x series
Otto Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
SIMCom recently released the A7673X series, a Cat.1 bis module based on the ASR1606 chipset, that supports wireless communication modes of LTE-FDD, with a maximum downlink rate of 10 Mbps and a maximum uplink rate of 5 Mbps.
Read more...
Accelerating the commercialisation of the 5G IoT markets
Altron Arrow
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Fibocom unveils Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) module MA510-GL, enabling satellite and cellular connectivity to IoT applications.
Read more...
Long-range connectivity module
Avnet Silica
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Digi XBee XR 868 RF Modules support the deployment of long-range connectivity applications, and support point-to-point and mesh networking protocols.
Read more...
4G LTE-M/NB-IoT connectivity reference design
iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Developed around the industry-leading Nordic nRF9160 module, the platform comes complete with a newly-developed LTE antenna, ATRIA, which is pre-certified to operate over the full LTE-M and NB-IoT bands.
Read more...
Antennas to meet all connectivity requirements
Electrocomp
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Kyocera AVX RF antennas meet today’s connectivity demands in the LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GNSS, and ISM wireless bands, available in surface mount, patch or external configurations.
Read more...