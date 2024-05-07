Unlock power efficiency with the new generation of ultra-low-power MCUs

30 April 2024 DSP, Micros & Memory

STMicroelectronics has announced a one-hour webinar on its STM32U0, the company’s latest generation of entry-level, ultra-low-power MCUs.

By incorporating best-in-class static consumption, the STM32U0 series offers significant energy savings. Additionally, it features multiple low-power modes for an even longer life. Powered by an Arm Cortex-M0+, the series targets SESIP Level 3, PSA-Certified Level 1, and NIST certifications.

The one-hour webinar will cover:

• The key advantages of the STM32U0 series.

• Targeted key applications.

• How to fast-track development by leveraging the STM32 ecosystem’s libraries and middleware.

• How this MCU can help speed up your time to market.

Date: 7 May 2024

Time: 15:00 SAST

For more information visit https://bit.ly/49Y7IS7





