SIMCom Symposium 2024

30 April 2024 News

Otto Wireless Solutions, in conjunction with SIMCom Wireless Solutions, will be hosting a free half-day seminar in Johannesburg – The SIMCom Symposium 2024.

SIMCom is sending two representatives to South Africa to participate and answer questions on the spot. Join Otto Wireless Solutions from 10:00 to 14:00 on 20 and 21 May as SIMCom’s current product portfolio and its future roadmap is presented. GSM and GPS products will be demonstrated and will include a discussion on the Linksfield product range, with presenters showing how easy it is to integrate embedded connectivity using this range.

Limited seating is available, and lunch and refreshments will be provided.

Date: Monday 20 and Tuesday 21 May

Time: 10:00 to 14:00


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 791 1033
Fax: +27 11 791 1187
Email: [email protected]
www: www.otto.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Otto Wireless Solutions


