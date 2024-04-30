Otto Wireless Solutions, in conjunction with SIMCom Wireless Solutions, will be hosting a free half-day seminar in Johannesburg – The SIMCom Symposium 2024.
SIMCom is sending two representatives to South Africa to participate and answer questions on the spot. Join Otto Wireless Solutions from 10:00 to 14:00 on 20 and 21 May as SIMCom’s current product portfolio and its future roadmap is presented. GSM and GPS products will be demonstrated and will include a discussion on the Linksfield product range, with presenters showing how easy it is to integrate embedded connectivity using this range.
Limited seating is available, and lunch and refreshments will be provided.
From the editor's desk: Exciting times ahead? Technews Publishing
There are many subjects that excite me in this world, but two of the larger technical subjects are, firstly, renewable energy, and secondly, the idea of artificial intelligence as it continues to evolve ...
A standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) has won preferred bidder status under South Africa’s Energy Storage Capacity Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (ESIPPPP).
The NXP Cup is an EMEA-based autonomous car competition, presented by NXP Semiconductors, which is designed to provide students with real-world experiences in autonomous vehicle programming and building.
SIMCom recently released the A7673X series, a Cat.1 bis module based on the ASR1606 chipset, that supports wireless communication modes of LTE-FDD, with a maximum downlink rate of 10 Mbps and a maximum uplink rate of 5 Mbps.