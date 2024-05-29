Webinar: Game-changing Matter standard

Join Infineon for an exclusive one-hour webinar with EBV Elektronik, exploring the groundbreaking Matter standard, and its profound implications for the future of smart homes. With the rapid advancements in technology, the need for a standardised approach to smart home devices and systems has never been more critical.

The Matter experts will delve into the fundamental principles of the Matter standard, its potential to unify smart home devices across different platforms, and the impact it will have on interoperability, security, and user experience.

Attendees will:

• Understand the significance and benefits of Matter in driving innovation, fostering industry collaboration, and accelerating the adoption of smart home technologies.

• Unravel the complexities of the Matter standard and envision its role in shaping the next generation of smart homes.

• Learn about the positive impact the new Matter standard will have on interoperability, security, and user experience.

Date: 29 May 2024

Time: 17:00 SAST

For more information visit https://bit.ly/3UWzfz9

