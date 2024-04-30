General-purpose evaluation board

The S32K3X4EVB-T172 is an evaluation and development board containing the NXP S32K344 MCU for general-purpose industrial and automotive applications.
Based on the 32-bit Arm Cortex-M7 S32K3 MCU in a 172 HDQFP package, the S32K3X4EVB-T172 offers dual cores configured in lockstep mode, ASIL D safety hardware, HSE security engine, OTA support, advanced connectivity and low power operation.
The board contains a 100Base-T1 Ethernet port, a secure CAN interface, and a dual LIN interface. Active high user-defined push buttons, touch electrodes, an ADC rotary potentiometer, and an RGB LED round off the interactive components onboard.
The S32K3X4EVB-T172 offers a standard-based form factor compatible with the Arduino UNO pin layout, providing a broad range of expansion board options for quick application prototyping and demonstration.
Zero drift current shunt monitors Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The NCS21671 and NCV21671 from onsemi are a series of voltage output current sense amplifiers offered in gains of 25, 50, 100, and 200 V/V.
Read more...Analysis of switch-mode power supply: inductor violations Altron Arrow
Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
Common switch-mode power supply (SMPS) design errors are discussed, and their appropriate rectification is specified, with details on complications that arise with the power stage design of DC-DC switching regulators.
Read more...Microsoft Windows IoT on ARM Altron Arrow
Computer/Embedded Technology
This expansion means that the Windows IoT ecosystem can now harness the power of ARM processors, known for their energy efficiency and versatility.
Read more...The 8-bit survival syndrome – Part 2
DSP, Micros & Memory
Just like the 4-bit pre-microcontroller, the 8-bit MCU has been finding ways to stick around. Their features and speeds have been improving, offering competitive reasons to work with them.
Read more...Microchip introduces ECC608 TrustMANAGER Altron Arrow
Circuit & System Protection
To increase security on IoT products and facilitate easier setup and management, Microchip Technology has added the ECC608 TrustMANAGER with Kudelski IoT keySTREAM, Software as a Service (SaaS) to its Trust Platform portfolio of devices, services and tools.