Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





News



Print this page printer friendly version

What’s new in Altium Designer

30 April 2024 News

Altium has released a major update to its Altium Designer suite version 23.10, with many new features added.

Accelerated concurrent design with PCB CoDesign

PCB CoDesign in Altium Designer revolutionises collaborative design by enabling multiple team members to work simultaneously on a project, ensuring streamlined development, efficient testing, and faster iteration to meet project deadlines. This feature includes version control, allowing collaborators to access the same project concurrently, commit changes to a master branch, and use Commenting and Tasks features to allocate work on the board.

Track components in reuse blocks with the ‘Where Used’ panel

Altium Designer’s ‘Where Used’ component panel streamlines component management in your PCB designs. It offers a comprehensive list of where each component is used, making conflict resolution and maintaining design accuracy a breeze. The latest enhancement features a redesigned panel and integration of Reuse Blocks from a connected Workspace’s library, with tabs displayed only when relevant to reduce clutter.

Retraced single-ended traces at any angle

Altium has added a new ‘Retrace Parameters’ feature to the Gloss and Retrace panel, offering enhanced flexibility for retracing single-ended traces at any angle using the Rounded hugging style. You can also set rule-based width modes or input custom values to ensure compliance with design rules. Furthermore, you have the option to ‘Preserve Route Path’, allowing you to maintain precise trace geometry during retracing, providing greater control and design accuracy.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 665 0375
Email: [email protected]
www: www.edatech.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about EDA Technologies


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

SIMCom Symposium 2024
Otto Wireless Solutions News
Otto Wireless Solutions, in conjunction with SIMCom Wireless Solutions, will be hosting a free half-day seminar in Johannesburg – The SIMCom Symposium 2024.

Read more...
From the editor's desk: Exciting times ahead?
Technews Publishing News
There are many subjects that excite me in this world, but two of the larger technical subjects are, firstly, renewable energy, and secondly, the idea of artificial intelligence as it continues to evolve ...

Read more...
Microchip expands partnership with TSMC
News
Microchip Technology has announced it has expanded its partnership with TSMC to enable a specialised 40 nm manufacturing capacity at Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Read more...
Huge SA grid battery project
News
A standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) has won preferred bidder status under South Africa’s Energy Storage Capacity Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (ESIPPPP).

Read more...
Mouser sponsors NCP Cup 2024
News
The NXP Cup is an EMEA-based autonomous car competition, presented by NXP Semiconductors, which is designed to provide students with real-world experiences in autonomous vehicle programming and building.

Read more...
TrinaTracker brings its smart solar tracking to SA
News
The Vanguard 1P is designed to provide customers with trackers that combine suitability for flat terrain, together with outstanding system stability and reliability, quick installation, and flexible external compatibility.

Read more...
Nordex adding 830 MW of wind generation
News
Nordex Energy South Africa will be adding 830 MW of wind energy generation capacity to the company’s already-installed 1 GW base.

Read more...
Invertek produces its three millionth drive
iTek Drives News
Invertek Drives Ltd, a global manufacturer of variable frequency drive (VFD) technology, has celebrated producing its three millionth VFD, just three years after its two-million milestone.

Read more...
Analog Devices’ digital storefront is live
News
Analog Devices has designed an improved digital experience with users in mind – a new analog.com website and eShop.

Read more...
Vicor Powering Innovation podcast
News
The episode explores electrification with Lightning Motorcycles, a company that produces the fastest electric motorcycle on the planet.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved