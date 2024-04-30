What’s new in Altium Designer

30 April 2024 News

Altium has released a major update to its Altium Designer suite version 23.10, with many new features added.

Accelerated concurrent design with PCB CoDesign

PCB CoDesign in Altium Designer revolutionises collaborative design by enabling multiple team members to work simultaneously on a project, ensuring streamlined development, efficient testing, and faster iteration to meet project deadlines. This feature includes version control, allowing collaborators to access the same project concurrently, commit changes to a master branch, and use Commenting and Tasks features to allocate work on the board.

Track components in reuse blocks with the ‘Where Used’ panel

Altium Designer’s ‘Where Used’ component panel streamlines component management in your PCB designs. It offers a comprehensive list of where each component is used, making conflict resolution and maintaining design accuracy a breeze. The latest enhancement features a redesigned panel and integration of Reuse Blocks from a connected Workspace’s library, with tabs displayed only when relevant to reduce clutter.

Retraced single-ended traces at any angle

Altium has added a new ‘Retrace Parameters’ feature to the Gloss and Retrace panel, offering enhanced flexibility for retracing single-ended traces at any angle using the Rounded hugging style. You can also set rule-based width modes or input custom values to ensure compliance with design rules. Furthermore, you have the option to ‘Preserve Route Path’, allowing you to maintain precise trace geometry during retracing, providing greater control and design accuracy.

Credit(s)

EDA Technologies





