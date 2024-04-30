New handle for the XP Series joystick

30 April 2024Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The XP series joystick from Apem is available with several handles. Now, a new one has been added to the mix. The new MF handle meets market demands to combine a traditional compact design with multiple functionalities and customisation options.
The XP series of joysticks use electric rather than hydraulic controls, which tend to be too cumbersome and expensive. With its compact design, this midsize joystick can be integrated into panels and armrests where space is limited, while retaining the features and functionalities associated with larger handles.
The fully sealed joystick offers both analogue and CAN interface options.
Next-level conformal coating Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The ASYMTEK Select Coat SL-1040 Series is Nordson Electronics Solutions’ most advanced conformal coating solution for high-volume production.
The impact of ML in robotics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The integration of machine learning into robotics has the potential to revolutionise many industries, and particularly the manufacturing sector.
ITW EAE wins product introduction award Allan McKinnon & Associates
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
ITW EAE has earned a 2024 New Product Introduction (NPI) Award for Electrovert’s Deep Wave option for wave soldering machines.
Optical inspection for SMT Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The Xpection 1860 from Scienscope is a versatile X-ray inspection machine that offers comprehensive circuit board defect detection and quality assurance for the SMT industry.
Yamaha introduces upgrades to its 3D AOI systems Truth Electronic Manufacturing
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Yamaha Robotics SMT section has revealed performance-boosting upgrades for the YRi-V 3D AOI system, including faster board handling, multi-component alignment checking, and enhanced LED coplanarity measurement.
Lead-free solder paste Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Indium8.9HF is an air reflow, no-clean solder paste specifically formulated to accommodate the higher processing temperatures required by SnAgCu, SnAg, and other alloys.
Analog Devices and Mouser collaborate on eBook
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Mouser has released a new eBook in collaboration with Analog Devices, that offers a detailed analysis of the technologies being used to support sustainable manufacturing practices.