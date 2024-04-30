Categories

Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services



New handle for the XP Series joystick

30 April 2024 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services


The XP series joystick from Apem is available with several handles. Now, a new one has been added to the mix. The new MF handle meets market demands to combine a traditional compact design with multiple functionalities and customisation options.

The XP series of joysticks use electric rather than hydraulic controls, which tend to be too cumbersome and expensive. With its compact design, this midsize joystick can be integrated into panels and armrests where space is limited, while retaining the features and functionalities associated with larger handles.

The fully sealed joystick offers both analogue and CAN interface options.


