The role of passives in emerging applications
30 April 2024
Passive Components
Mouser Electronics has released a new eBook in collaboration with Bourns, exploring the role of passives in emerging electronics applications, including renewables, hybrids, and electric vehicles.
Passive components play an essential role in the operation of electronic devices, supporting functions including signal processing, power conversion, power management, and electromagnetic interference suppression. While passives have always been used in electronics, they are growing in importance for a range of next-generation solutions, including 5G mobile networks, green energy storage, smartphones, and autonomous vehicles. Passive components help facilitate electronic designs that are increasingly complex, ensuring reliable performance even in harsh environments with extreme temperatures, humidity or vibration.
In the eBook titled ‘Passives and their emerging applications’, 11 experts from companies including Bourns, Eaton, Samsung Electronics, and Whirlpool offer their insights regarding the vital role of passives in electronic circuits. The eBook features five chapters focusing on different types of passives, and on the long-term outlook for passives in the future of electronics design. Chapter topics include magnetics, circuit protection, current measurement, and resistive solutions for pre/discharging circuits.
For more information visit https://bitly.ws/TqCK
