Zero drift current shunt monitors

The NCS21671 and NCV21671 from onsemi are a series of voltage output current sense amplifiers offered in gains of 25, 50, 100, and 200 V/V. These parts can measure voltage across shunts at common mode voltages from -0,1 to 40 V, independent of supply voltage. The low offset of the zero-drift architecture enables current sensing, with voltage drops across sense resistors as low as 10 mV full scale.
An optional enable function is available to reduce current drain through the input pins and power supply pins to negligible levels when disabled or if VS is less than 1,5 V.
Two optional pins are included to simplify input filtering. These devices can operate from a single 1,8 to 5,5 V power supply, drawing a maximum of 80 µA of supply current.
These parts are available in Micro10 and SC70-6 packages and are Pb- and Halogen-free. Typical applications for these devices are in power bus monitoring, battery current monitoring, and lighting ballasts.
General-purpose evaluation board Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
Based on the 32-bit Arm Cortex-M7 S32K3 MCU in a 172 HDQFP package, the S32K3X4EVB-T172 offers dual cores configured in lockstep mode, ASIL D safety hardware, and HSE security engine.
Read more...Schneider Electric partners with Drakenstein Municipality Schneider Electric South Africa
Power Electronics / Power Management
Drakenstein Municipality, situated in Paarl in the Western Cape, is one of the first distribution utilities globally to implement Schneider Electric’s green, SF6-free RM AirSeT switchgear with pure air technology and native digital connectivity.
Read more...E-Mobility: navigate safety, interoperability and conformance Concilium Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
Although the concept of electric vehicles is not a new one, the market remains in its infancy, and is not well-regulated or fully operational. This presents a number of challenges for manufacturers throughout the EV and EVSE ecosystem.
Read more...Webinar: Decarbonise with industrial drives
Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon's TRENCHSTOP IGBT7 and CoolSiC technologies increase the efficiency of your industrial drive design, ultimately resulting in cost savings for you, and a more sustainable future for all.
Read more...Analysis of switch-mode power supply: inductor violations Altron Arrow
Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
Common switch-mode power supply (SMPS) design errors are discussed, and their appropriate rectification is specified, with details on complications that arise with the power stage design of DC-DC switching regulators.
Read more...Microsoft Windows IoT on ARM Altron Arrow
Computer/Embedded Technology
This expansion means that the Windows IoT ecosystem can now harness the power of ARM processors, known for their energy efficiency and versatility.
Read more...Microchip introduces ECC608 TrustMANAGER Altron Arrow
Circuit & System Protection
To increase security on IoT products and facilitate easier setup and management, Microchip Technology has added the ECC608 TrustMANAGER with Kudelski IoT keySTREAM, Software as a Service (SaaS) to its Trust Platform portfolio of devices, services and tools.