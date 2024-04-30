Categories

Power Electronics / Power Management



Zero drift current shunt monitors

30 April 2024


The NCS21671 and NCV21671 from onsemi are a series of voltage output current sense amplifiers offered in gains of 25, 50, 100, and 200 V/V. These parts can measure voltage across shunts at common mode voltages from -0,1 to 40 V, independent of supply voltage. The low offset of the zero-drift architecture enables current sensing, with voltage drops across sense resistors as low as 10 mV full scale.

An optional enable function is available to reduce current drain through the input pins and power supply pins to negligible levels when disabled or if VS is less than 1,5 V.

Two optional pins are included to simplify input filtering. These devices can operate from a single 1,8 to 5,5 V power supply, drawing a maximum of 80 µA of supply current.

These parts are available in Micro10 and SC70-6 packages and are Pb- and Halogen-free. Typical applications for these devices are in power bus monitoring, battery current monitoring, and lighting ballasts.


Altron Arrow
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


