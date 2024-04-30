The UK is building their fastest ever AI supercomputer
30 April 2024
AI & ML
In an announcement made at the AI Safety Summit held in Bletchley Park, the UK government has said that it is spending $273 million on a supercomputer which will rank among the top supercomputers in the world once completed. Named Isambard-AI, it will consist of thousands of NVIDIA processors providing it with the capability to execute commands at more than 200 quadrillion calculations per second [that’s 21 exaflops of AI performance].
Isambard-AI is being built by Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and will be hosted by the University of Bristol. It will consist of 5448 of NVIDIA’s new GH200 Grace Hopper Superchips. Hewlett Packard Enterprise is collaborating with the University of Bristol on energy-efficiency plans that support net-zero carbon targets mandated by the British government.
The investment in the so-called AI Research Resource in Bristol “will catalyse scientific discovery and keep the UK at the forefront of AI development,” said Michelle Donelan, the UK’s Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary.
For more information visit www.nvidia.com
Further reading:
World’s most powerful open LLM
AI & ML
With a staggering 180 billion parameters, and trained on 3,5 trillion tokens, Falcon 180B has soared to the top of the Hugging Face Leaderboard for pretrained LLMs.
Read more...
Bridging the gap between MCUs and MPUs
Future Electronics
Editor's Choice AI & ML
The Renesas RA8 series microcontrollers feature Arm Helium technology, which boosts the performance of DSP functions and of AI and machine learning algorithms.
Read more...
Hardware architectural options for artificial intelligence systems
NuVision Electronics
Editor's Choice AI & ML
With smart sensors creating data at an ever-increasing rate, it is becoming exponentially more difficult to consume and make sense of the data to extract relevant insight. This is providing the impetus behind the rapidly developing field of artificial intelligence.
Read more...
xG26 sets new standard in multiprotocol wireless device performance
Altron Arrow
AI & ML
Silicon Labs has announced its new xG26 family of Wireless SoCs and MCUs, which consists of the multiprotocol MG26 SoC, the Bluetooth LE BG26 SoC, and the PG26 MCU.
Read more...
SolidRun unveils new SoM
Altron Arrow
AI & ML
SolidRun and Hailo has unveiled a game-changer for engineers and AI product developers with the launch of their market-ready SoM, which packs the cutting-edge capabilities of the Hailo-15H SoC.
Read more...
Banana Pi with NPU
CST Electronics
AI & ML
The latest Banana Pi SBC, the BPI-M7, is powered by Rockchip’s latest flagship RK3588 octa-core 64-bit processor, with a maximum frequency of 2,4 GHz.
Read more...
ESP32-P4 high-performance MCU
iCorp Technologies
AI & ML
Powered by a dual-core RISC-V CPU running up to 400 MHz, ESP32-P4 also supports single-precision FPU and AI extensions, thus providing all the necessary computational resources.
Read more...
AI-native IoT platform launched
EBV Electrolink
AI & ML
These highly-integrated Linux and Android SoCs from Synaptics are optimised for consumer, enterprise, and industrial applications and deliver an ‘out-of-the-box’ edge AI experience.
Read more...
Flash for AI
EBV Electrolink
AI & ML
SCM offers a midway latency point between DRAM and SSDs, and when coupled with the introduction of CXL, low-latency flash, such as XL-FLASH, is well-positioned to deliver improvements in price, system performance, and power consumption to everything from servers to edge devices deploying the power of AI.
Read more...
Speeding up the rollout of renewable energy with AI
AI & ML
Understanding that AI, particularly within the renewables space, will not take away jobs, but rather create them, is key to leveraging the immense power of this technology to drive South Africa forward.
Read more...