Updated curve fit equation tool

30 April 2024 Passive Components

Anritsu Company has partnered with AnaPico AG to develop an instrument that can capture RF signals of interest over the air and then play them back from vector signal generators. The Anritsu IQ Signal Master MX280005A PC application has been enhanced to integrate the capture of RF IQ signals using the Field Master Pro MS2090A spectrum analyser, and then to load the IQ data file into the AnaPico VSG for playback at any frequency up to 40 GHz. The seamless process of IQ data capture and playback is ideal for in-depth testing of the response of receivers to a wide range of signals.

The ability to record and analyse a broad range of radio signals including radars, telemetry links, secure communications, and jammers are increasingly important to the security and defence agencies. The IQ Signal Master MX280005A integrates all the required functionality into a single package that manages the capture configuration, provides a built-in spectrum analyser replay with microsecond resolution, and playback of the captured signal at any frequency up to 40 GHz.

Built-in intelligent algorithms include tools to quickly find and extract signals of interest from large data files, extraction of low-level signals from the noise, and scenario testing to validate the performance of receivers to real world threats.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 668 1938/9
Email: [email protected]
www: www.tamashi.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Tamashi Technology Investments


