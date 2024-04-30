Quectel increases its IoT antenna range

30 April 2024

Quectel has unveiled six new antennas designed to provide robust connectivity performance for IoT devices. The new antennas cover a wide range of use cases from 5G to non-terrestrial networks (NTNs), bringing new capabilities to customers.

The Quectel YC0001CA is a 4G surface-mount design (SMD) antenna that is optimised for LTE, LTE-M and Narrow Band-IoT (NB-IoT) networks. This low-profile antenna, which measures just 35 x 8,5 x 3 mm , operates in the 700-960 and 1710-2700 MHz range and is both RoHS and REACH compliant for use in sensitive environments.

The Quectel YC0018CA is a 5G SMD antenna that covers 5G New Radio (NR) Sub-6 GHz frequency bands. Depending on the ground plane, the antenna is designed to be mounted directly to the PCB using a conventional PCB reflow process. Measuring 40 x 7 x 3 mm , the antenna operates between -40 to 85°C, and weighs just 15 g. The antenna can be tuned specifically for the final device environment with a simple, PI matching circuit and, when used with other 5G antennas, it can achieve multiple input, multiple output (MIMO) performance.

The Quectel YECN028AA is a 5G or non-terrestrial network (NTN) external antenna that supports the 410-470, 617-960 and 1425-6000 MHz frequency bands. With dimensions of 225 x 54,5 x 13 mm , the antenna is IP66, RoHS and REACH compliant, so it has wide applicability to use cases in sensitive environments. Featuring high efficiency and gain, the antenna offers omni-directional high-speed data transmission and can be used in a wide range of wireless devices such as access points, outdoor equipment, and real-time monitoring devices.

The Quectel YEMX223J1A is a 5G x 2 combo antenna. Measuring 186 x 176 x 100,5 mm , the combo antenna supports the 410-470, 617-960, 1420-1520, 1710-2690, 3300-3800 and 4000-6000 MHz frequency bands. The ultra-wideband antenna box is also backward compatible, supporting 2G and 3G networks, and Cat-M and NB-IoT.

The Quectel YEMX425J1A is a 5G x 4 combo antenna that measures 186 x 176 x 150 mm . The combo antenna supports the 410-470, 617-2690 and 3300-6000 MHz frequency bands. Offering backward compatibility with 2G, 3G, Cat-M and NB-IoT, the antenna is, in common with the YEMX223J1A, compatible with Quectel’s RM520x Series of IoT modules.

The final new Quectel antenna introduction is the Quectel YSIS001AA, a metal spring antenna that operates in the 412-427, 433-435 and 450-470 MHz bands, making it compatible with LTE B31 and EU433 applications. Measuring 29 x 7 x 7,90 mm , the antenna is mounted to the host device PCB using the conventional SMD reflow process, offering high efficiency.

