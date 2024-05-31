Webinar: Embedded MCU development with VS Code

31 May 2024 DSP, Micros & Memory

Visual Studio Code has long been the code editor of choice for many programming languages. Recently, embedded microcontroller developers are exploring ways to bring devices to market faster by taking advantage of the lightweight yet powerful features of VS Code.

In this webinar, attendees will learn how Infineon has provided integration for PSoC microcontrollers effortlessly into VS Code, enabling users to configure, code, program, and debug within VS Code. In advance of the webinar, attendees are encouraged to download ModusToolbox, Infineon's development ecosystem.

Attendees will learn:

• How VS Code can be used with Infineon PSoC MCUs.

• How ModusToolbox configurations tools integrate with VS Code.

• What VS Code extensions are available to enable MCU programming and debugging.

• Optional features made available via the ModusToolbox assistant extension.

Date: 6 June 2024

Time: 18:00 SAST

For more information visit https://bit.ly/4bt78O2

Credit(s)

Infineon Technologies





