Webinar: Secured smart access

31 May 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Mouser Electronics and Infineon have teamed up for a brand-new webinar discussing ‘Building the future of smart homes’.

Join this informative webinar as the key solutions for improving secured smart access across applications are explored, including surveillance and IP cameras, video doorbells, smart locks, automatic gates, door opening systems, and integrated alarm systems. How the Matter framework can improve interoperability, simplify adoption and installation, and accelerate the evolution of the smart home will be discussed.

Discover why safety, security, interoperability, and convenience are the foundational building blocks for the future smart home. Infineon's smart home solutions for secured access applications will be highlighted, with examples of real-world secured smart access use cases.

Date: 18 June 2024

Time: 17:00 SAST

For more information visit https://bit.ly/4buGqV7





