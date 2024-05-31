Altron Arrow hosts successful tech day showcasing innovation and industry thought leadership

31 May 2024 News

From left to right: Renato Martins (Altron Arrow), Jason Witkowsky (Inpixon), Andrew Hurman (ST Microelectronics), Dr. Norman Dziengel (Inpixon), Francesco Stabile (Fibocom)

Altron Arrow, a leading technology solutions provider, hosted an exhilarating Tech Day on 23 May at their offices in Jet Park. The event brought together tech enthusiasts, industry leaders, and curious minds for a day dedicated to exploring the latest technology trends shaping our world.

The Tech Day showcased four megatrends that are transforming industries globally:

• Electrification of everything.

• Artificial intelligence.

• Energy/power management.

• Smart everything.

Renato Martins, MD of Altron Arrow, expressed excitement about the event, stating, “We are thrilled to bring together our customers and partners to delve into the cutting-edge technologies and thought-provoking discussions centred around our industry’s megatrends. This event marks a celebration of innovation and collaboration.”

Attendees had the opportunity to explore key tech solutions and engage directly with leading suppliers at the event. Notable partners such as ST Microelectronics, Inpixon, Fibocom, Analog Devices, YAGEO/KEMET, Amphenol, EEMB Co Ltd, Bourns AG, Solid-Run, Aimtec, and Wolfspeed showcased their products and discussed industry trends.

The Tech Day also featured insightful presentations from industry experts:

• Andrew Hurman (ST Microelectronics) discussed the ST connectivity portfolio for IoT, highlighting the range of wireless technologies enabling industry megatrends.

• Jason Witkowsky and Dr. Norman Dziengel (Inpixon) presented on ‘location data intelligence for safety and profitability in mining operations’, showcasing Inpixon’s innovative solutions.

• Francesco Stabile (Fibocom) shed light on technology trends within 5G, emphasising its impact on the future cellular connectivity landscape.

• Altron Arrow also showcased three display stands focusing on electronics, cybersecurity, and services, further reinforcing its position as a technology thought leader.

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





