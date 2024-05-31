Altron Arrow hosts successful tech day showcasing innovation and industry thought leadership

Altron Arrow, a leading technology solutions provider, hosted an exhilarating Tech Day on 23 May at their offices in Jet Park. The event brought together tech enthusiasts, industry leaders, and curious minds for a day dedicated to exploring the latest technology trends shaping our world.
The Tech Day showcased four megatrends that are transforming industries globally:
• Electrification of everything.
• Artificial intelligence.
• Energy/power management.
• Smart everything.
Renato Martins, MD of Altron Arrow, expressed excitement about the event, stating, “We are thrilled to bring together our customers and partners to delve into the cutting-edge technologies and thought-provoking discussions centred around our industry’s megatrends. This event marks a celebration of innovation and collaboration.”
Attendees had the opportunity to explore key tech solutions and engage directly with leading suppliers at the event. Notable partners such as ST Microelectronics, Inpixon, Fibocom, Analog Devices, YAGEO/KEMET, Amphenol, EEMB Co Ltd, Bourns AG, Solid-Run, Aimtec, and Wolfspeed showcased their products and discussed industry trends.
The Tech Day also featured insightful presentations from industry experts:
• Andrew Hurman (ST Microelectronics) discussed the ST connectivity portfolio for IoT, highlighting the range of wireless technologies enabling industry megatrends.
• Jason Witkowsky and Dr. Norman Dziengel (Inpixon) presented on ‘location data intelligence for safety and profitability in mining operations’, showcasing Inpixon’s innovative solutions.
• Francesco Stabile (Fibocom) shed light on technology trends within 5G, emphasising its impact on the future cellular connectivity landscape.
• Altron Arrow also showcased three display stands focusing on electronics, cybersecurity, and services, further reinforcing its position as a technology thought leader.
General-purpose evaluation board Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
Based on the 32-bit Arm Cortex-M7 S32K3 MCU in a 172 HDQFP package, the S32K3X4EVB-T172 offers dual cores configured in lockstep mode, ASIL D safety hardware, and HSE security engine.
Read more...Zero drift current shunt monitors Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The NCS21671 and NCV21671 from onsemi are a series of voltage output current sense amplifiers offered in gains of 25, 50, 100, and 200 V/V.
Read more...SIMCom Symposium 2024 Otto Wireless Solutions
News
Otto Wireless Solutions, in conjunction with SIMCom Wireless Solutions, will be hosting a free half-day seminar in Johannesburg – The SIMCom Symposium 2024.
Read more...From the editor's desk: Exciting times ahead? Technews Publishing
News
There are many subjects that excite me in this world, but two of the larger technical subjects are, firstly, renewable energy, and secondly, the idea of artificial intelligence as it continues to evolve ...
Read more...Huge SA grid battery project
News
A standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) has won preferred bidder status under South Africa’s Energy Storage Capacity Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (ESIPPPP).
Read more...Mouser sponsors NCP Cup 2024
News
The NXP Cup is an EMEA-based autonomous car competition, presented by NXP Semiconductors, which is designed to provide students with real-world experiences in autonomous vehicle programming and building.