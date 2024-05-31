Categories

GasVisor wins Advanced Electronics Challenge

31 May 2024 News

Avnet Silica announced GasVisor as the winner of the Advanced Electronics Challenge, an initiative which champions start-ups and young, innovative companies with hardware-based product ideas. The award ceremony took place during embedded world on 10 April 2024 in Munich, Germany.

The shortlist consisted of a diverse range of start-up companies, namely enna systems, FLOW eye, GasVisor, HIVE Systems, HOREICH, Lemvos, MoxyByte, Smokebusters, and Alexx Energy Technologies. GasVisor’s solution automates the level measurement and ordering process of CO2 gas cylinders, allowing customers to use resources with increased efficiency, while significantly reducing their CO2 footprint. Companies HOREICH and MoxyByte were awarded second and third place for their IoT sensor solution and natural language processing solutions, respectively.

The Advanced Electronics Challenge was held by BayStartUP, the Bavarian network for start-up financing, in partnership with leading European distributor Avnet Silica, and trusted semiconductor manufacturer Renesas. The challenge began in October 2023 and welcomed submissions from companies servicing a range of sectors, such as automotive, IoT, medical technology, and energy. Over the course of six months, the initiative allowed start-ups and young companies to have their product ideas validated by industry experts, receiving professional advice and forming a market-ready solution. To celebrate this journey, a jury of technology, venture capital, and marketing strategy experts awarded the best-performing company.

“Oftentimes, entrepreneurs just entering the market have brilliant ideas, but lack the guidance and adequate support to succeed. We are delighted to make a positive contribution to the journey of such companies through offering support at a technical and strategic level, and offering them a clear roadmap to market,” said Frank Stephan, regional vice president sales DACH & Netherlands, Avnet Silica. “GasVisor has impressed us through its automation innovation and commitment to building a sustainable future. We look forward to their continued success.”


