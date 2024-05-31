Team iCorp Race to the Sun

The King Price Race to the Sun is an exhilarating 100-mile (160 km) cycle race on gravel that starts at Hartebeespoort Dam and ends in Sun City. This year the race took place on Saturday 11 May, with cyclists of all skill levels tackling the taxing conditions.
The challenging route, not suitable for road bikes, is known for its speed and flat terrain, encompassing a total elevation gain of 1000 metres.
Congratulations to Team iCorp who, despite the tough humid conditions and technical difficulties, completed the course in under 9,5 hours.
