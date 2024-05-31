Winner of World Tool Award 2024

31 May 2024 News

The soldering station WE1010 from Weller has won the World Tool Award in the ‘Premium’ class of the soldering stations category. The World Tool Award was awarded to the WE1010 for impressing the judges in terms of function and quality.

These awards are presented annually and aim to recognise products that stand out from the competition thanks to new ideas or technologies, precise and durable workmanship, the use of high-quality materials, or an outstanding ratio of purchase price to utility value.

The WE1010 is a digitally controlled soldering station, incorporating an LCD display and three pushbuttons to provide easy temperature control in the range from 150 to 450°C. With its 70 W output, heating of the soldering tip is quicker, and the final temperature remains stable under all soldering conditions.

Credit(s)

Testerion





