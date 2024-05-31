Winner of World Tool Award 2024

The soldering station WE1010 from Weller has won the World Tool Award in the ‘Premium’ class of the soldering stations category. The World Tool Award was awarded to the WE1010 for impressing the judges in terms of function and quality.
These awards are presented annually and aim to recognise products that stand out from the competition thanks to new ideas or technologies, precise and durable workmanship, the use of high-quality materials, or an outstanding ratio of purchase price to utility value.
The WE1010 is a digitally controlled soldering station, incorporating an LCD display and three pushbuttons to provide easy temperature control in the range from 150 to 450°C. With its 70 W output, heating of the soldering tip is quicker, and the final temperature remains stable under all soldering conditions.
Check stock levels in real time Quectel Wireless Solutions
Quectel is delighted to let customers know that the company has launched a new, free to use, distributor stock check tool on the Quectel website.
Battery management solutions eBook
Mouser has released a new eBook in collaboration with Vishay Intertechnology, analysing the considerations and challenges of designing high-performing and reliable battery systems.
Team iCorp Race to the Sun
The challenging route, not suitable for road bikes, is known for its speed and flat terrain, encompassing a total elevation gain of 1000 metres.
DJI faces US ban
The company’s drones range from consumer devices used for general entertainment through to models used for photography and videography, drones used for delivery, and ones used in the agricultural sector.