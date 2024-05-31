SA teenagers win international robotics competition
31 May 2024
News
A group of teenagers from Cape Town have taken top spot at the inaugural Tech Challenge Robotics Competition in Houston, Texas. Described as the Olympics for robotics, the group beat out an initial 7900 teams from around the world.
Only 224 teams made it through to the final round, which saw them battling it out over several days. Competition was tough, and despite being up against teams with huge budgets at their disposal, the SA team cemented their status as world champions. The SA team combined with two international teams, ‘A.I. Citizens’ from Romania and ‘The Clueless’ from the USA, in an alliance in the final round.
Last year the Texpand team won the local South African FTC robotics competition, becoming the first SA team to win the Think Award, an award that celebrates excellence in engineering thinking.
For more information visit www.texpand.org.za
