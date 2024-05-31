Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Editor's Choice



Print this page printer friendly version

Using linear regulators as a filter

31 May 2024 Editor's Choice Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

By Frederik Dostal, power management expert, Analog Devices.

Linear regulators convert a higher voltage into a lower voltage. This generated voltage is precisely regulated to an adjustable value. In this way, supply voltages for a wide variety of applications can simply be generated.

However, due to their relatively low efficiency, linear regulators have been replaced with switch-mode power supplies (SMPS) in many applications. Figure 1 shows a simple linear regulator circuit for voltage conversion.

In recent years, linear regulators have found new main applications, particularly in supply line filtering. Figure 2 shows a passive filter option utilising an LC filter, which consists of a capacitor and a coil. This type of filter is preferred due to its low direct current (DC) losses, primarily attributed to the series resistance (DCR) of the coil L. Figure 2 shows such an LC filter.

The effectiveness of this filter depends on its transfer function, characterised by the double pole position in the Bode plot. The gain decreases at 40 dB per decade from the corner frequency, determined by the values of L and C. This filter acts as a low-pass filter, allowing DC voltages to pass through, while attenuating higher frequency interference, such as voltage ripple on the supply line.

Unlike active circuitry, this filter does not require active components, but relies on a coil and a capacitor. Depending on the necessary current rating and inductance of the coil, it can be quite costly.

Figure 3 shows a linear regulator used as a filter to minimise the voltage ripple of an SMPS. The effectiveness of this filter depends on the power supply rejection ratio (PSRR), which is typically represented in a graph against frequency. A good PSRR value for a linear regulator is up to 80 dB attenuation at typical switching regulator frequencies of 1 MHz.

The LT3042 shown is a linear regulator, which is particularly suitable as a filter stage, as it offers a high PSRR even at high frequencies, and causes only very little interference of its own. This is especially important in applications where a filter is required to clean a supply voltage.

There are different ways to implement a filter, and one significant advantage of using a linear regulator for filtering is its precise regulation of the output voltage. An LC filter lacks its own voltage regulation loop, causing the generated voltage to be influenced by the behaviour of the original voltage source, such as an SMPS. Depending on the DC current flow through the LC filter (shown in Figure 2), the coil’s DCR can impact the output voltage to varying degrees. While this behaviour may be acceptable for applications with constant load current, it can pose challenges in applications with varying load currents.

Conclusion

To evaluate the advantages and disadvantages of different filter implementations for specific applications, simulation tools may be highly beneficial. LTspice is a free and effective simulation tool that can assist in this process.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Building blocks for IIoT edge nodes
TRX Electronics Editor's Choice
As vertical industries start to seriously evaluate IoT architectures to extract greater business value, it becomes clear that there is no one-size-fits-all approach.

Read more...
High-density LEDs for portable applications
Altron Arrow Opto-Electronics
Cree LED has released its new XLamp XHP high-density and high-intensity LEDs, designed for portable applications.

Read more...
High-performance energy efficient BLE SoC
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
Silicon Labs has introduced its latest integrated chip, the BG26 SoC, with embedded Bluetooth LE and Bluetooth mesh systems.

Read more...
Introducing SYNPlicity: The IoT development platform redefining connectivity
iCorp Technologies Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Synzen Precision Technology has unveiled its new SYNPlicity development platform that represents a significant leap forward in IoT technology.

Read more...
Global cellular IoT connectivity over satellite
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
In partnership with floLIVE and Skylo Technologies, the new solution ensures that mobile assets like shipping containers, agricultural equipment, trucks, and other high-value assets re continually trackable and monitored anywhere on earth, from cities and rural highways to deserts and ocean.

Read more...
The value of dynamic spectrum in South Africa
Editor's Choice
South Africa, like many nations, faces a growing challenge: the ever-increasing demand for wireless data is straining the limited resource of radio frequency spectrum.

Read more...
5G RedCap is on track
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
5G RedCap provides an affordable 5G solution that satisfies mid-tier connectivity requirements by presenting optimised power efficiency and simplified hardware and antenna design, which is crucial for IoT applications.

Read more...
Altron Arrow hosts successful tech day showcasing innovation and industry thought leadership
Altron Arrow News
Altron Arrow hosted an exhilarating Tech Day on 23 May at their offices in Jet Park, which brought together tech enthusiasts, industry leaders, and curious minds for a day dedicated to exploring the latest technology trends.

Read more...
From the editor's desk: Beyond Turing: GPT-4o’s human-like capabilities
Technews Publishing Editor's Choice
Human-like conversations between humans and AIs have now officially entered the realm of mainstream interaction.

Read more...
Customer service excellence
IOT Electronics Editor's Choice
As a broad-based supplier of electronic components, IOT Electronics works with customers to source required components, including obsolete and hard-to-find stock.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved