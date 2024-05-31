Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





DSP, Micros & Memory



Print this page printer friendly version

PolarFire SoC FPGA

31 May 2024 DSP, Micros & Memory

Developers of spacecraft electronics utilise radiation-tolerant (RT) field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) to ensure high performance, reliability, power efficiency, and the best-in-class security for emerging space domain threats. To take it a step further and help provide fast, cost-effective software customisation, Microchip Technology has introduced the RT PolarFire system-on-chip (SoC) FPGA. Developed on Microchip’s RT PolarFire FPGA, it is the first real-time Linux capable, RISC-V-based microprocessor subsystem on a flight-proven RT PolarFire FPGA fabric.

With this announcement, developers can now start designing using the commercially available PolarFire SoC (MPFS460) device and Libero SoC development tools. Along with Microchip’s extensive Mi-V ecosystem, PolarFire SoC solution stacks, the PolarFire SoC Icicle Kit or the PolarFire SoC Smart Embedded Vision Kit, developing lower power solutions for the challenging thermal environments seen in space can happen today.

Safety-critical systems, control systems, space and security applications need the flexibility of the Linux Operating System (OS) and the determinism of real-time systems to control hardware. RT PolarFire SoC FPGAs feature a multi-core Linux-capable processor that is coherent with the memory subsystem. The RT PolarFire SoC enables central satellite processing capabilities like those in single board computers which are common in the space industry for command and data handling, in platform avionics, and in payload control. The SoC allows for flexible implementation of highly integrated designs, customisation, and evolution of function while improving size, weight and power considerations.

Microchip’s comprehensive Mi-V ecosystem helps designers slash time to market by providing support for symmetric multiprocessing (SMP) rich operating systems like Linux, VxWorks, PIKE OS, and more real-time operating systems like RTEMS and Zephyr. Mi-V is a comprehensive suite of tools and design resources, developed with numerous third parties, to support RISC-V designs. The Mi-V ecosystem aims to increase adoption of the RISC-V instruction set architecture and support Microchip’s SoC FPGA portfolio.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 315 8316
Fax: +27 11 315 1711
Email: [email protected]
www: www.asic.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about ASIC Design Services


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Webinar: The future of home security
Infineon Technologies DSP, Micros & Memory
Mouser Electronics has partnered with Infineon Technologies to provide the engineering community with a new webinar called ‘Secured Smart Access: Building the Future of Smart Homes’

Read more...
Webinar: The Cyber Resilience Act
DSP, Micros & Memory
To foster more secure cyberspaces, regulators are reacting by defining cybersecurity frameworks for devices manufacturers.

Read more...
High-performance energy efficient BLE SoC
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
Silicon Labs has introduced its latest integrated chip, the BG26 SoC, with embedded Bluetooth LE and Bluetooth mesh systems.

Read more...
Easily incorporate embedded security
Avnet Silica DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip Technology has announced the new family of PIC32CK 32-bit microcontrollers that incorporate an integrated Hardware Security Module (HSM) subsystem.

Read more...
Large memory footprint MCU
NuVision Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
PG26 32-bit MCUs are ideal for enabling a wide range of low-power and high-performance embedded IoT applications.

Read more...
MCUs offering more design freedom
Avnet Silica DSP, Micros & Memory
The STM32H7R and STM32H7S are the fastest STM32 MCUs at 600 MHz, and the most cost-effective STM32H7s, thanks to their smaller flash memory.

Read more...
Webinar: Embedded MCU development with VS Code
Infineon Technologies DSP, Micros & Memory
Recently, embedded microcontroller developers are exploring ways to bring devices to market faster by taking advantage of the lightweight yet powerful features of VS Code.

Read more...
Microchip expands FPGA capabilities
ASIC Design Services News
Microchip Technology has acquired Neuronix AI Labs to expand its capabilities for power-efficient, AI-enabled edge solutions deployed on field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs).

Read more...
VF370 SBC module proving itself in military ops
Etion Create DSP, Micros & Memory
South African electronics company Etion Create’s VF370 3U OpenVPX Single Board Computer module is now proving itself in military operations.

Read more...
General-purpose evaluation board
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
Based on the 32-bit Arm Cortex-M7 S32K3 MCU in a 172 HDQFP package, the S32K3X4EVB-T172 offers dual cores configured in lockstep mode, ASIL D safety hardware, and HSE security engine.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved