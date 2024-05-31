PolarFire SoC FPGA

31 May 2024 DSP, Micros & Memory

Developers of spacecraft electronics utilise radiation-tolerant (RT) field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) to ensure high performance, reliability, power efficiency, and the best-in-class security for emerging space domain threats. To take it a step further and help provide fast, cost-effective software customisation, Microchip Technology has introduced the RT PolarFire system-on-chip (SoC) FPGA. Developed on Microchip’s RT PolarFire FPGA, it is the first real-time Linux capable, RISC-V-based microprocessor subsystem on a flight-proven RT PolarFire FPGA fabric.

With this announcement, developers can now start designing using the commercially available PolarFire SoC (MPFS460) device and Libero SoC development tools. Along with Microchip’s extensive Mi-V ecosystem, PolarFire SoC solution stacks, the PolarFire SoC Icicle Kit or the PolarFire SoC Smart Embedded Vision Kit, developing lower power solutions for the challenging thermal environments seen in space can happen today.

Safety-critical systems, control systems, space and security applications need the flexibility of the Linux Operating System (OS) and the determinism of real-time systems to control hardware. RT PolarFire SoC FPGAs feature a multi-core Linux-capable processor that is coherent with the memory subsystem. The RT PolarFire SoC enables central satellite processing capabilities like those in single board computers which are common in the space industry for command and data handling, in platform avionics, and in payload control. The SoC allows for flexible implementation of highly integrated designs, customisation, and evolution of function while improving size, weight and power considerations.

Microchip’s comprehensive Mi-V ecosystem helps designers slash time to market by providing support for symmetric multiprocessing (SMP) rich operating systems like Linux, VxWorks, PIKE OS, and more real-time operating systems like RTEMS and Zephyr. Mi-V is a comprehensive suite of tools and design resources, developed with numerous third parties, to support RISC-V designs. The Mi-V ecosystem aims to increase adoption of the RISC-V instruction set architecture and support Microchip’s SoC FPGA portfolio.

Credit(s)

ASIC Design Services





