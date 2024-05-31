Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





News



Print this page printer friendly version

Arrow Edge AI engineering services launches

31 May 2024 News

Arrow Electronics is strengthening support for customers seeking to accelerate their embedded applications with artificial intelligence and machine learning by launching Arrow Edge AI engineering services. The resources include engineering consultancy, technical training, design services, ready-to-use software, and a curated selection of vendor-specific and independent tools.

“Analysts say AI will be one of the biggest technologies of the coming decade. In fact, AI algorithms are already embedded in many consumer and industrial applications and are an essential ingredient for reaching the latest performance and power efficiency targets,” said Morten Block, marketing director EMEA, Arrow Electronics. “Developing AI applications to run on edge computing platforms is no trivial task, so Arrow Edge AI engineering services is here to handle the challenges. With solutions for every stage of the development lifecycle, we help our customers keep their projects on track, from initial analysis and determining the right approach, to algorithm development, model training, optimisation, and deployment.”

Edge AI represents numerous opportunities for product developers to create innovative products, such as wearables, IoT gateways, smart sensors, autonomous machines, and others, to be deployed throughout factories, cities, homes, smart buildings, agriculture, utility networks, and retail. In addition to increasing performance and efficiency, edge AI can also enhance security and relieve dependence on continuous network connectivity.

The Arrow Edge AI engineering services portfolio covers the spectrum of edge AI applications, including object detection, facial recognition, industrial inspection, voice control, sound analysis, and touch sensing.

In addition to consulting and design assistance, Arrow Edge AI engineering services will offer extensive training, including AI theory, algorithm development, modelling, software tools, and applications such as predictive maintenance. Accessible through an online hub, the service will also provide learning resources, articles and videos to help users achieve their goals.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

High-density LEDs for portable applications
Altron Arrow Opto-Electronics
Cree LED has released its new XLamp XHP high-density and high-intensity LEDs, designed for portable applications.

Read more...
High-performance energy efficient BLE SoC
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
Silicon Labs has introduced its latest integrated chip, the BG26 SoC, with embedded Bluetooth LE and Bluetooth mesh systems.

Read more...
Check stock levels in real time
Quectel Wireless Solutions News
Quectel is delighted to let customers know that the company has launched a new, free to use, distributor stock check tool on the Quectel website.

Read more...
Battery management solutions eBook
News
Mouser has released a new eBook in collaboration with Vishay Intertechnology, analysing the considerations and challenges of designing high-performing and reliable battery systems.

Read more...
Global cellular IoT connectivity over satellite
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
In partnership with floLIVE and Skylo Technologies, the new solution ensures that mobile assets like shipping containers, agricultural equipment, trucks, and other high-value assets re continually trackable and monitored anywhere on earth, from cities and rural highways to deserts and ocean.

Read more...
5G RedCap is on track
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
5G RedCap provides an affordable 5G solution that satisfies mid-tier connectivity requirements by presenting optimised power efficiency and simplified hardware and antenna design, which is crucial for IoT applications.

Read more...
Altron Arrow hosts successful tech day showcasing innovation and industry thought leadership
Altron Arrow News
Altron Arrow hosted an exhilarating Tech Day on 23 May at their offices in Jet Park, which brought together tech enthusiasts, industry leaders, and curious minds for a day dedicated to exploring the latest technology trends.

Read more...
GasVisor wins Advanced Electronics Challenge
Avnet Silica News
Avnet Silica announced GasVisor as the winner of the Advanced Electronics Challenge, an initiative which champions start-ups and young, innovative companies with hardware-based product ideas.

Read more...
Team iCorp Race to the Sun
iCorp Technologies News
The challenging route, not suitable for road bikes, is known for its speed and flat terrain, encompassing a total elevation gain of 1000 metres.

Read more...
TRX raises R400 000 for Cystic Fibrosis support
TRX Electronics News
TRX Electronics is thrilled to announce the monumental success of the joint TRX Electronics’ and Pachas Restaurant’s golf day held on 15 March 2024.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved