Panasonic modules embrace Wi-Fi 6 standard
31 May 2024
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Panasonic Industry Europe’s Wireless Connectivity department just announced its entry into the realm of Wi-Fi 6 technology with the launch of PAN9019 and PAN9019A wireless modules. These modules, built on NXP’s IW611 and IW612 chips respectively, mark a significant leap forward in wireless connectivity solutions.
The PAN9019 module boasts Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 capabilities, offering both performance and reliability. Meanwhile, the PAN9019A module extends its functionality further with the addition of 802.15.4 compatibility, enabling seamless integration with Thread, Zigbee and Matter protocols. This versatility ensures that these modules cater to a wide array of applications, including EV charging, heat pumps, smart home devices, industrial automation/equipment, and medical equipment.
“We are thrilled to introduce the PAN9019 and PAN9019A wireless modules, solidifying our commitment to delivering cutting-edge connectivity solutions”, states Tomislav Tipura from Panasonic Industry Europe. “One of the key highlights of the PAN9019 and PAN9019A modules is their extensive certifications, including CE RED, ISED, FCC, and MIC. This ensures compliance with global regulatory standards, facilitating smooth deployment in various regions worldwide.”
To further enhance customisation and flexibility, Panasonic Industry provides an approved antenna list featuring three different antenna types. Customers can choose from a selection of antennas offered by leading players in the industry, including TDK, AVX/Kyocera, Taoglas, and 2J.
