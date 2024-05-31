Amorphous solar cells

Panasonic’s hydrogenated amorphous silicon (a-Si:H) solar cells, known as Amorton, have a great track record for powering indoor and outdoor applications like IoT devices, watches, sensor nodes, asset trackers, or remote controls.

Amorton can harvest energy reliably and sustainably even in low light and artificial light environments.

Now, Panasonic introduces its latest Amorton solar cell series. Named AMG-1401C and AMG-1701C, the new products benefit from a nearly perfect black-reflective surface and much higher efficiency. These breakthroughs have been made possible thanks to an optimised production process, which significantly increased the active area compared to the previous generation. The result is a 20% increase in efficiency, making the new AMG-series one of the most efficient indoor amorphous solar cells. The AMG-1401C and AMG-1701C, which are based on glass substrates, are a mere 1,1 mm thick, and generate approximately 8 µW/cm2 at 200 lux [moderately bright indoor lighting].

The AMG-1401C, with external dimensions of 41.4 x 26.1 mm generates a maximum of 77.8uW at 200 lux. The cell voltage is 2.2 V, which means it can be combined with many power management ICs available in the market.

Credit(s)

Avnet Abacus





