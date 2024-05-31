Multi-chip packages using InGaAs photodiodes

Marktech Optoelectronics, a privately held manufacturer of standard and custom optoelectronics including UV, visible, NIR, and SWIR emitters, detectors, and InP (Indium Phosphide) epitaxial wafers, has revealed its new multi-chip packages with InGaAs photodiodes and multiple LED emitters.

The company’s visible, NIR, and SWIR emitters, combined with the InGaAs photodiode IR detectors are the perfect solution for many analytical, medical, aerospace, and industrial sensing applications. An additional silicon detector can be added to the package when UV and visible LED light needs to be monitored or detected. Marktech can co-package silicon carbide (SiC) photodiodes with 235 nm or 255 nm LEDs for deep UVC applications where solar blindness is required. These co-packaged emitters are individually addressable, and multiple chip products are available in TO can and hermetic SMD packages.

These newer LED light sources have several advantages over singularly packaged LEDs and older, conventional light sources:

• Enable rapid variation of light power output and wavelength.

• Reduce part count, circuitry, and design complexity.

• More compact design for wearables.

• Reduce power and heat to increase component lifespan and response time (no warm-up required).

• Elimination of moving parts.

• High emission stability.

The specific combinations of emitters and detectors can be tailored or ‘mixed and matched’ to any application’s specific light source and detection requirements. Multiple LED light sources and the appropriate photodiode detector can have improved signal-to-noise ratio and detection speed in spectrometry, fluorescence microscopy, and other optical analytical methods.

