Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Opto-Electronics



Print this page printer friendly version

Mouser now stocks LUMAWISE programmable sensor

31 May 2024 Opto-Electronics

Mouser Electronics is now stocking the LUMAWISE motion programmable sensor from TE Connectivity. Designed to deliver energy savings and increased security, LUMAWISE motion programmable sensors adjust the brightness of luminaires by reacting to motion. The LUMAWISE sensors maintain safety while reducing power consumption in street lighting, park, recreational, and walkway lighting, cycleway stations, and high bay illumination.

The TE Connectivity LUMAWISE motion programmable sensor is compatible with the Zhaga-D4i ecosystem, a joint certification from the DALI Alliance and the Zhaga Consortium for smart city lighting. Certified Zhaga-D4i products can carry the dual logos of Zhaga and D4i, which together indicate plug-and-play interoperability of sensors, communication nodes and luminaires. The Zhaga-D4i ecosystem of lighting products enables smart, future-proof LED luminaires with IoT connectivity.

The compact LUMAWISE sensors can operate as a standalone control device, or together with a Zhaga-D4i photocell or communication node for increased control. A rolling calibration sequence filters out reflected light from the luminaire, ensuring lights are activated only when necessary for increased energy efficiency. In addition, light output is switched to 50% brightness at temperatures exceeding 32°C.

The programmable motion sensors allow for self-defined parameters such as brightness levels, on-time, and ambient light on and off levels. The sensors are powered from the DALI bus, facilitating simple installation. The LUMAWISE sensors support both rectangular (30 x 6 m @ 5 m height) and circular (diameter of 10 m @ 5 m height) detection zones. The sensor is powered from the DALI bus, and has an average power consumption of 6 to 8 mA.


Credit(s)

Fax: 0862 346 870
Email: [email protected]
www: www.trxe.com
Articles: More information and articles about TRX Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Building blocks for IIoT edge nodes
TRX Electronics Editor's Choice
As vertical industries start to seriously evaluate IoT architectures to extract greater business value, it becomes clear that there is no one-size-fits-all approach.

Read more...
Avnet Silica expands its embedded vision solutions portfolio
Avnet Silica Opto-Electronics
Collaboration with camera module manufacturer Allied Vision includes a complete set of mainline drivers in the Linux kernel.

Read more...
High-density LEDs for portable applications
Altron Arrow Opto-Electronics
Cree LED has released its new XLamp XHP high-density and high-intensity LEDs, designed for portable applications.

Read more...
High-resolution TFT display
Surn Technologies Opto-Electronics
The RFB606750A series by Raystar is a state-of-the-art 6,75-inch TFT LCD module featuring a sophisticated bar-type design and an impressive resolution of 480 x 1280 pixels.

Read more...
Mimic smart factory wireless tower lights
Mimic Components Opto-Electronics
Modern wireless communication technology facilitates real-time data transmission, enabling remote operations and instant notifications, crucial for emergency alarms.

Read more...
Touchscreen controller family gets additional security features
Avnet Silica Opto-Electronics
Microchip’s ATMXT2952TD 2.0 family of touch controllers now offer cryptographic authentication and data encryption.

Read more...
RGB-LED automotive application development kit
Future Electronics Opto-Electronics
The ADK81116 from Melexis is an application development kit designed to simplify the development of dynamic RGB-LED automotive applications.

Read more...
n-type solar module sets world record
Opto-Electronics
Trina Solar’s proprietary 210 mm n-type i-TOPCon module has achieved a maximum power output of 740,6 W, setting a new world record.

Read more...
Amorphous solar cells
Avnet Abacus Opto-Electronics
Panasonic introduces its latest Amorton solar cell series named AMG-1401C and AMG-1701C, which benefit from a nearly perfect black-reflective surface and much higher efficiency.

Read more...
Multi-chip packages using InGaAs photodiodes
Opto-Electronics
Marktech Optoelectronics has revealed its new multi-chip packages with InGaAs photodiodes and multiple LED emitters.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved