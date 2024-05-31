Mouser now stocks LUMAWISE programmable sensor

Mouser Electronics is now stocking the LUMAWISE motion programmable sensor from TE Connectivity. Designed to deliver energy savings and increased security, LUMAWISE motion programmable sensors adjust the brightness of luminaires by reacting to motion. The LUMAWISE sensors maintain safety while reducing power consumption in street lighting, park, recreational, and walkway lighting, cycleway stations, and high bay illumination.

The TE Connectivity LUMAWISE motion programmable sensor is compatible with the Zhaga-D4i ecosystem, a joint certification from the DALI Alliance and the Zhaga Consortium for smart city lighting. Certified Zhaga-D4i products can carry the dual logos of Zhaga and D4i, which together indicate plug-and-play interoperability of sensors, communication nodes and luminaires. The Zhaga-D4i ecosystem of lighting products enables smart, future-proof LED luminaires with IoT connectivity.

The compact LUMAWISE sensors can operate as a standalone control device, or together with a Zhaga-D4i photocell or communication node for increased control. A rolling calibration sequence filters out reflected light from the luminaire, ensuring lights are activated only when necessary for increased energy efficiency. In addition, light output is switched to 50% brightness at temperatures exceeding 32°C.

The programmable motion sensors allow for self-defined parameters such as brightness levels, on-time, and ambient light on and off levels. The sensors are powered from the DALI bus, facilitating simple installation. The LUMAWISE sensors support both rectangular (30 x 6 m @ 5 m height) and circular (diameter of 10 m @ 5 m height) detection zones. The sensor is powered from the DALI bus, and has an average power consumption of 6 to 8 mA.

Credit(s)

TRX Electronics





