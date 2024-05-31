UPS models added to lithium-ion portfolio
31 May 2024
Power Electronics / Power Management
Vertiv has introduced the extension of the Vertiv Liebert GXT5 Lithium-Ion double-conversion, on-line uninterruptible power supply (UPS) system for 5 to 10 kVA Global Voltage (GV) (200-240V; Default 230 V) applications. This expansion of the Liebert GXT5 Lithium-Ion line to 10 kVA further rounds out the Vertiv portfolio of lithium-ion UPS systems and solutions for the edge of the network.
The Liebert GXT5 Lithium-Ion models are designed for the smaller spaces typical of the network edge, with a convertible rack/tower design and only a 3U (5 kVA to 10 kVA UPS) rack height. These GXT5 LI GV models include an integrated maintenance bypass cabinet preserving additional rack U-space. All Liebert GXT5 Lithium-Ion UPS systems come with a five-year limited warranty.
The higher power density of lithium-ion batteries enabled Vertiv to pack more runtime in less space, compared to a typical UPS with valve-regulated lead acid (VRLA) batteries; and that runtime can be extended with up to eight external battery cabinets. With improved performance at higher operating temperatures and longer life expectancy, the lithium-ion batteries in the Liebert GXT5 Lithium-Ion reduce the total cost of ownership by up to 50% compared to VRLA solutions. In addition, lithium-ion batteries typically last eight to 10 years, compared to about three to five years for VRLA batteries, reducing or eliminating the cost and inconvenience of battery replacements during the life of the UPS.
For more information visit www.vertiv.com
Further reading:
Multi-output high-reliability PSU
Accutronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
Gaia Converter’s PSDG-48 series board mount module is a 48 W power module with a 24 or 28 V DC input and multiple outputs.
Read more...
Synchronous DC-DC buck converter
iCorp Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
AiT SEMi’s A7115B is a synchronous DC-DC buck converter that provides an output of up to 1,5 A, and operates at a switching frequency of 2 MHz.
Read more...
DC-DC converter topologies for solar energy harvesting
Current Automation
Power Electronics / Power Management
These converters are ideal for use in photovoltaics, energy storage, charging stations, and other applications that have high-voltage to low-voltage DC conversion requirements.
Read more...
High-isolation DC-DC switching
Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
MORNSUN has expanded its drive power supply with the high-isolation DC-DC converter QA_(T)-R3G series specifically designed for IGBT/SiC MOSFET drivers.
Read more...
Zero drift current shunt monitors
Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The NCS21671 and NCV21671 from onsemi are a series of voltage output current sense amplifiers offered in gains of 25, 50, 100, and 200 V/V.
Read more...
Schneider Electric partners with Drakenstein Municipality
Schneider Electric South Africa
Power Electronics / Power Management
Drakenstein Municipality, situated in Paarl in the Western Cape, is one of the first distribution utilities globally to implement Schneider Electric’s green, SF6-free RM AirSeT switchgear with pure air technology and native digital connectivity.
Read more...
E-Mobility: navigate safety, interoperability and conformance
Concilium Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
Although the concept of electric vehicles is not a new one, the market remains in its infancy, and is not well-regulated or fully operational. This presents a number of challenges for manufacturers throughout the EV and EVSE ecosystem.
Read more...
Webinar: Decarbonise with industrial drives
Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon's TRENCHSTOP IGBT7 and CoolSiC technologies increase the efficiency of your industrial drive design, ultimately resulting in cost savings for you, and a more sustainable future for all.
Read more...
Analysis of switch-mode power supply: inductor violations
Altron Arrow
Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
Common switch-mode power supply (SMPS) design errors are discussed, and their appropriate rectification is specified, with details on complications that arise with the power stage design of DC-DC switching regulators.
Read more...
Compact PCB-mount SMPS
RS South Africa
Power Electronics / Power Management
Traco Power’s 5W PCB-mount switch mode power supply (SMPS) offers high efficiency, and is well suited for a variety of applications in the automation, electronics, electrical and mechanical industries.
Read more...