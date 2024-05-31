UPS models added to lithium-ion portfolio

Vertiv has introduced the extension of the Vertiv Liebert GXT5 Lithium-Ion double-conversion, on-line uninterruptible power supply (UPS) system for 5 to 10 kVA Global Voltage (GV) (200-240V; Default 230 V) applications. This expansion of the Liebert GXT5 Lithium-Ion line to 10 kVA further rounds out the Vertiv portfolio of lithium-ion UPS systems and solutions for the edge of the network.

The Liebert GXT5 Lithium-Ion models are designed for the smaller spaces typical of the network edge, with a convertible rack/tower design and only a 3U (5 kVA to 10 kVA UPS) rack height. These GXT5 LI GV models include an integrated maintenance bypass cabinet preserving additional rack U-space. All Liebert GXT5 Lithium-Ion UPS systems come with a five-year limited warranty.

The higher power density of lithium-ion batteries enabled Vertiv to pack more runtime in less space, compared to a typical UPS with valve-regulated lead acid (VRLA) batteries; and that runtime can be extended with up to eight external battery cabinets. With improved performance at higher operating temperatures and longer life expectancy, the lithium-ion batteries in the Liebert GXT5 Lithium-Ion reduce the total cost of ownership by up to 50% compared to VRLA solutions. In addition, lithium-ion batteries typically last eight to 10 years, compared to about three to five years for VRLA batteries, reducing or eliminating the cost and inconvenience of battery replacements during the life of the UPS.

For more information visit www.vertiv.com






