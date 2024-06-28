Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Events



Print this page printer friendly version

Events

28 June 2024 Events

SEMICON West

9-11 July

San Francisco, USA

Touted as the premier microelectronics event on the calendar, SEMICON West will explore groundbreaking technologies transforming the microelectronics sector and enabling smart applications. The show brings the incredibly diverse global electronics supply chain together to address the semiconductor ecosystem’s greatest opportunities and challenges. This is the perfect opportunity for top minds and manufacturers to connect, collaborate, and innovate.

Register at https://www.semiconwest.org

IEMI 2024

Integrated Electronics Manufacturing & Interconnections

29-30 July

Bengaluru, India

Hosted by IPC Build Electronics Better organisation, The IEMI exhibition and conference will provide many benefits to delegates including building strategic partnerships for collaboration and export and appointments of distributors and agents, connecting with global OEMs, sourcing from India, and industry networking. Join the event to engage with South Asia’s electronics supply chain industry.

Register at www.ipc.org/ipc-india-iemi-bengaluru

The Energy Expo

21-22 August

MACC Convention Center, Miami

The 6th edition of the Energy Expo is a physical tradeshow showcasing equipment, technologies, products, and education for the solar, energy storage, EV charging, clean energy, energy saving and smart technology industries. It connects manufacturers and distributors with buyers, professionals, dealers, municipalities, contractors, and installers for the served markets.

Register at https://www.theenergyexpo.com

Electra Mining Africa

2-6 September

Johannesburg

Electra Mining Africa is the largest mining, electrical, automation, manufacturing, power, and transport trade show in southern Africa.

Register at https://www.electramining.co.za/




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Quectel Masterclass series
Events
July’s Masterclass webinars focus on two ways in which Quectel can help their customers achieve precision: first by keeping their testing and certification process on track, and then on how they can improve their GNSS device positioning.

Read more...
Metrology in Testing Laboratories course
Events
This course addresses the aspects of selecting, managing, and calibrating the test and measuring equipment such as thermometers, mass balances, pH meters, and others which are commonly found in testing laboratories.

Read more...
Creating a learning culture at A-OSH EXPO 2024
Events
A-OSH EXPO 2024 provides two free-to-attend learning platforms, where delegates can find out more about current OSH trends, hear about challenges and their solutions, and stay updated on current OSH regulations.

Read more...
Events
Events
SECUREX South Africa 2024 11-13 June 2024 Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg Africa’s largest, most comprehensive security exhibition is now in its fourth decade of providing industry with proven ...

Read more...
EVENTS
Events
SECUREX South Africa 2024 11-13 June 2024 Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg Africa’s largest, most comprehensive security exhibition is now in its fourth decade of providing industry with proven ...

Read more...
Events
Events
   IPC APEX EXPO 2024 6-11 April 2024 Anaheim Convention Center, California Discover the newest innovations in the electronics manufacturing industry with the APEX Expo themed ‘What’s ...

Read more...
Events
Events
Nordic Tech Tour EMEA 11, 13, 15 March 2024 Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg Nordic’s experts will provide insights into both existing and emerging wireless technology solutions, enabling attendees ...

Read more...
Events
Events
A listing of upcoming events in the electronics, manufacturing and technology fields.

Read more...
EVENTS
Events
productronika 14-17 November 2023 Munich, Germany Co-located with SEMICON in Munich, productronica showcases the entire spectrum of technologies and solutions for the electronics manufacturing industry, ...

Read more...
Events
Events
2023 GSA Asia Pacific Forum 8 November Hsinchu, Taiwan The Asia Pacific Executive Forum (APEF) stands as an exceptional worldwide gathering, uniting senior executives and C-level leaders from the semiconductor ...

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved