Events
28 June 2024
Events
SEMICON West
9-11 July
San Francisco, USA
Touted as the premier microelectronics event on the calendar, SEMICON West will explore groundbreaking technologies transforming the microelectronics sector and enabling smart applications. The show brings the incredibly diverse global electronics supply chain together to address the semiconductor ecosystem’s greatest opportunities and challenges. This is the perfect opportunity for top minds and manufacturers to connect, collaborate, and innovate.
Register at https://www.semiconwest.org
IEMI 2024
Integrated Electronics Manufacturing & Interconnections
29-30 July
Bengaluru, India
Hosted by IPC Build Electronics Better organisation, The IEMI exhibition and conference will provide many benefits to delegates including building strategic partnerships for collaboration and export and appointments of distributors and agents, connecting with global OEMs, sourcing from India, and industry networking. Join the event to engage with South Asia’s electronics supply chain industry.
Register at www.ipc.org/ipc-india-iemi-bengaluru
The Energy Expo
21-22 August
MACC Convention Center, Miami
The 6th edition of the Energy Expo is a physical tradeshow showcasing equipment, technologies, products, and education for the solar, energy storage, EV charging, clean energy, energy saving and smart technology industries. It connects manufacturers and distributors with buyers, professionals, dealers, municipalities, contractors, and installers for the served markets.
Register at https://www.theenergyexpo.com
Electra Mining Africa
2-6 September
Johannesburg
Electra Mining Africa is the largest mining, electrical, automation, manufacturing, power, and transport trade show in southern Africa.
Register at https://www.electramining.co.za/
Further reading:
Quectel Masterclass series
Events
July’s Masterclass webinars focus on two ways in which Quectel can help their customers achieve precision: first by keeping their testing and certification process on track, and then on how they can improve their GNSS device positioning.
Read more...
Metrology in Testing Laboratories course
Events
This course addresses the aspects of selecting, managing, and calibrating the test and measuring equipment such as thermometers, mass balances, pH meters, and others which are commonly found in testing laboratories.
Read more...
Creating a learning culture at A-OSH EXPO 2024
Events
A-OSH EXPO 2024 provides two free-to-attend learning platforms, where delegates can find out more about current OSH trends, hear about challenges and their solutions, and stay updated on current OSH regulations.
Read more...
Events
Events
SECUREX South Africa 2024
11-13 June 2024
Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg
Africa’s largest, most comprehensive security exhibition is now in its fourth decade of providing industry with proven ...
Read more...
EVENTS
Events
SECUREX South Africa 2024
11-13 June 2024
Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg
Africa’s largest, most comprehensive security exhibition is now in its fourth decade of providing industry with proven ...
Read more...
Events
Events
IPC APEX EXPO 2024
6-11 April 2024
Anaheim Convention Center, California
Discover the newest innovations in the electronics manufacturing industry with the APEX Expo themed ‘What’s ...
Read more...
Events
Events
Nordic Tech Tour EMEA
11, 13, 15 March 2024
Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg
Nordic’s experts will provide insights into both existing and emerging wireless technology solutions, enabling attendees ...
Read more...
Events
Events
A listing of upcoming events in the electronics, manufacturing and technology fields.
Read more...
EVENTS
Events
productronika
14-17 November 2023
Munich, Germany
Co-located with SEMICON in Munich, productronica showcases the entire spectrum of technologies and solutions for the electronics manufacturing industry, ...
Read more...
Events
Events
2023 GSA Asia Pacific Forum
8 November
Hsinchu, Taiwan
The Asia Pacific Executive Forum (APEF) stands as an exceptional worldwide gathering, uniting senior executives and C-level leaders from the semiconductor ...
Read more...