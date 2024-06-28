Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Computer/Embedded Technology



Print this page printer friendly version

Cast Study: In-flight entertainment uses custom switch from Diamond Systems

28 June 2024 Computer/Embedded Technology

A manufacturer of passenger aircraft in-flight entertainment and internet connectivity systems was building an Ethernet switch to manage traffic between the main controller and the in-seat computers. The system had to be compact and rugged. Thus, the company’s product design consisted of a rugged enclosure with MIL-TDL-38999 style connectors mounted on a PCB. The customers were seeking a solution where they could plug the Ethernet switch directly onto their connector board to eliminate internal cables and improve ruggedness and reliability and make the system as compact as possible. As this solution called for a custom design, the customer was also seeking to minimise the cost of the custom engineering effort.

Switch module simplifies solution design effort

Diamond Systems was able to deliver a perfect-fit solution for this project. To reduce development time and cost for a custom product, an EPSILON Ethernet switch module was used as the core of the system. These switch modules provide an almost complete Ethernet switch in a rugged, compact module measuring only 84 x 55 mm. The core switching circuit, control processor, and embedded software are built into the board, and only the ‘final inch’ of connectors and magnetics is needed to complete the design. By using a switch module, a custom Ethernet switch design can be implemented quickly and easily, since 90% of the effort is already complete and available as an off-the-shelf component.

Diamond’s EPSM-10GX Ethernet switch module was selected for this project. The EPSM-10GX module includes 24 x 1 Gbps Ethernet ports for device connectivity plus 2 x 10 Gbps Ethernet ports for aggregation and upstream linking. Two embedded software packages are available: a Layer 2+ switching application and a Layer 3 routing application.

The Epsilon switch module requires a baseboard to complete the circuit with magnetics and I/O connectors. It uses a pair of high-speed board-to-board connectors with 28 Gbps rating to carry all signals and power between it and the baseboard. The customer’s connector board, on the other hand, contained only the rugged 38999 I/O connectors and no electronics. A transition board was therefore needed to complete the circuit between the two boards.

Diamond designed a custom carrier board to fill this need. This transition board contained the SFP+ sockets to support the 10G fibre connections for the switch as well as power and serial port connectors; the latter is used for ‘out of band’ configuration and management of the switch.

By using our EPSILON compact Ethernet switch module and a custom baseboard, Diamond was able to deliver a quick-turn, compact, economical, and rugged custom switch for this new on-board entertainment and internet service system. This application illustrates the benefit of using an Ethernet switch module to reduce development time, cost, and risk for Ethernet switches, and Diamond’s custom product development capabilities.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 493 0852
Email: jaapwillemse@gmail.com
www: www.epd.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Electronic Products Design


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Revolutionising network automation
Computer/Embedded Technology
With agility and efficiency becoming the new buzzwords in business, legacy systems can no longer keep up with the demands of modern businesses.

Read more...
Adaptive computing for big data sets
NuVision Electronics Computer/Embedded Technology
The new AMD Alveo V80 compute accelerator, powered by the AMD Versal HBM adaptive SoC, is built for memory-intensive workloads in HPC, data analytics, network security, storage acceleration, and financial technology.

Read more...
NeoCortec wireless mesh networking
CST Electronics Computer/Embedded Technology
The protocol is especially designed to allow real-time routing of data over long distances and multiple hops, while using very little energy.

Read more...
Embedded software development
Computer/Embedded Technology
The reliance on C is being reduced, with Python the language of choice for embedded applications in the fields of IoT and AI.

Read more...
Microsoft Windows IoT on ARM
Altron Arrow Computer/Embedded Technology
This expansion means that the Windows IoT ecosystem can now harness the power of ARM processors, known for their energy efficiency and versatility.

Read more...
Hardened-grade network switches
CST Electronics Computer/Embedded Technology
Lantronix’s hardened switches provide Layer 2 or Layer 3 networking, and are available as Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) or Power-over-Ethernet Plus (PoE+).

Read more...
Switched mezzanine card for enhanced Ethernet connectivity
Rugged Interconnect Technologies Computer/Embedded Technology
The TXMC897 sets a new standard in high-speed Ethernet communication, with advanced features and flexibility.

Read more...
Ryzen V3000 computer on module
Altron Arrow Computer/Embedded Technology
SolidRun has recently announced the launch of its new Ryzen V3000 CX7 Com module, configurable with the eight-core/16-thread Ryzen Embedded V3C48 processor.

Read more...
1.6T Ethernet IP solution to drive AI and hyperscale data centre chips
Computer/Embedded Technology
As artificial intelligence (AI) workloads continue to grow exponentially, and hyperscale data centres become the backbone of our digital infrastructure, the need for faster and more efficient communication technologies becomes imperative. 1.6T Ethernet will rapidly be replacing 400G and 800G Ethernet as the backbone of hyperscale data centres.

Read more...
Maximising edge computing
Computer/Embedded Technology
Senao Networks has announced its launch of its SX904 SmartNIC based on the Intel NetSec Accelerator Reference Design.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved