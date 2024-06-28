Categories

Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



New products added to wireless portfolio

28 June 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

System designers face many barriers when adding Bluetooth functionality to their products, from skill and resource limitations to budget constraints, to time-to-market pressures, to challenging performance and integration requirements. In light on this, Microchip Technology has expanded its Bluetooth Low Energy portfolio with 12 new products, aimed at providing designers with an extensive array of choices to tackle their unique challenges, effectively lowering barriers across designs spanning from the simplest to the most advanced.

These additions include the RF-ready WBZ350 module and the PIC32CX-BZ3 SoC that offers the lowest entry point available for integrating a Bluetooth Low Energy MCU into product designs.

“The power of choice is increasingly critical when adding Bluetooth to any type of product. Developers need options and the ability to switch between them as their skills and application needs evolve,” said Rishi Vasuki, vice president of Microchip’s wireless solutions business unit. “No other provider makes a Bluetooth Low Energy product that is as easy to use as our plug-and-play modules, or provides the same breadth of choices for more advanced designs. And, this is all available from a single supplier who reduces the need to trade functionality for simplicity or innovation for fast development.”

In addition to its Bluetooth MCUs, Microchip introduced the RNBD350 plug-and-play module, that reduces the cost and complexity barriers to adding Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity to product designs. These modules minimise the time, money and engineering resources required for RF design optimisation, regulatory certification, and software development.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: info@arrow.altech.co.za
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


