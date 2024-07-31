66 kV transformers for African markets
31 July 2024
Power Electronics / Power Management
ACTOM Distribution Transformers recently completed the manufacture of its first 66 kV transformer, and says it is ready to become the dominant force in the supply of HV small power transformers on the African continent. Having previously manufactured a range of transformers up to 44 kV voltage, the company was prompted to expand its manufacturing capabilities to 66 kV transformers because of customer demand, explains Lee Mbenge, divisional CEO of ACTOM Distribution Transformers.
“Customers were aware of ACTOM’s exceptionally short lead times, based on our ability to push out our smaller power transformers up to 10 MVA fairly quickly. So, we started getting requests for the design and manufacture of 66 kV transformers,” says Mbenge. “Historically, industry lead times for the manufacturing of these transformers is about six months to a year. We can complete these units in about 14 to 16 weeks. This is what customers want to take advantage of.”
However, he warns that ACTOM Distribution Transformers’ lead times are being impacted to some extent by the current market conditions in Europe where the company sources some of the material for its 66 kV transformers. Major original equipment manufacturers in Europe cite material, equipment, and skilled labour constraints as the main issues causing supply constraints and consequent increased lead times.
Mbenge explains that higher-voltage transformers are typically used in the electricity transmission and generation sector, whereas lower-voltage units are mainly used on the distribution side. He says that ACTOM Distribution Transformers’ 44 kV and 66 kV units can be classified as either small power transformers or large distribution transformers.
“We had to perform a lot of servicing of our equipment beforehand, but we were able to use our existing facilities to manufacture the 66 kV transformers. We are looking at upgrading our testing facilities, as we are currently reliant on our sister companies to do type and special testing of the new units. We would like to conduct these tests in-house in future,” says Mbenge.
The introduction of the 66 kV transformer provides ACTOM Distribution Transformers with exposure to a new set of customers who are not aware of the company’s manufacturing capabilities of transformers in this voltage range. This will ultimately pave the way for new projects and contracts in the energy sector.
For more information visit www.actom.co.za
