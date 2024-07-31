QLC Flash memory with the latest BiCS technology

KIOXIA announced it has started sample shipments of 2 Tb Quad-Level-Cell (QLC) memory devices with its 8th-generation BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory technology. This 2 Tb QLC device currently has the highest capacity in the industry, elevating storage devices to a new capacity point that will drive growth in multiple application segments, including AI.

With its latest BiCS FLASH technology, KIOXIA has achieved both vertical and lateral scaling of memory die through proprietary processes and innovative architectures. In addition, the company has implemented the groundbreaking CBA (CMOS directly Bonded to Array) technology, which enables the creation of higher density devices and an industry-leading interface speed of 3,6 Gbps. Together, these advanced technologies are applied in the creation of the Flash memory.

The 2 Tb QLC is equipped with a bit density around 2,3 times higher and a write power efficiency 70% higher than KIOXIA’s current 5th-generation QLC device. With a 16-die stacked architecture in a single memory package, the latest QLC device achieves industry-leading 4 TB of capacity. It is available with a smaller package size of 11,5 x 13,5 mm and a package height of 1,5 mm.

Charles Giancarlo, CEO, Pure Storage, highlighted the significance of KIOXIA’s latest development for the company’s platform: “We have a long-standing relationship with KIOXIA, and are delighted to incorporate their 8th-generation BiCS FLASH 2 Tb QLC flash memory products to enhance the performance and efficiency of our all-flash storage solutions. Pure’s unified all-flash data storage platform is able to meet the demanding needs of artificial intelligence and the aggressive costs of backup storage.”

In addition to the 2 Tb QLC, KIOXIA also added a 1 Tb QLC memory device to its portfolio. In comparison with the capacity-optimised 2 Tb QLC, the performance-optimised 1 Tb QLC offers a 30% faster sequential write performance, and a 15% improvement in read latency. The 1 Tb QLC will be deployed in high-performance applications, including client SSD and mobile.

