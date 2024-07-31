Energy-efficient automotive DC-DC converter

31 July 2024 Power Electronics / Power Management

ST’s A6983 is an easy-to-use synchronous monolithic step-down regulator, capable of delivering up to 3 A DC to the load. The wide input voltage range of 3,5 to 38 V makes the device suitable for a broad range of applications. The A6983 is based on peak current mode architecture and is packaged in a QFN16 (3 x 3 mm) with internal compensation, thus minimising design complexity and size.

The ‘Low Consumption Mode’ (LCM) is designed for applications active during car parking, so it maximises the efficiency at the light-load with the controlled output voltage ripple.

The ‘Low Noise Mode’ (LNM) makes the switching frequency constant and minimises the output voltage ripple overload current range, which meets the low noise application specification, such as for car audio. The A6983 allows the switching frequency to be selected in the 200 kHz to 2,3 MHz range, with optional spread spectrum for improved EMC.

An EN pin provides enable/disable functionality on the converter. When disabled, the typical shutdown current is only 2 μA. As soon as the EN pin is pulled high, the device is enabled, and the internal 1,3 ms soft-start takes place.

The A6983 features a Power Good open collector that monitors the FB voltage. Pulse by pulse current sensing on both power elements implements an effective constant current protection, and thermal shutdown prevents thermal runaway.

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





