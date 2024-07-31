Energy-efficient automotive DC-DC converter

ST’s A6983 is an easy-to-use synchronous monolithic step-down regulator, capable of delivering up to 3 A DC to the load. The wide input voltage range of 3,5 to 38 V makes the device suitable for a broad range of applications. The A6983 is based on peak current mode architecture and is packaged in a QFN16 (3 x 3 mm) with internal compensation, thus minimising design complexity and size.
The ‘Low Consumption Mode’ (LCM) is designed for applications active during car parking, so it maximises the efficiency at the light-load with the controlled output voltage ripple.
The ‘Low Noise Mode’ (LNM) makes the switching frequency constant and minimises the output voltage ripple overload current range, which meets the low noise application specification, such as for car audio. The A6983 allows the switching frequency to be selected in the 200 kHz to 2,3 MHz range, with optional spread spectrum for improved EMC.
An EN pin provides enable/disable functionality on the converter. When disabled, the typical shutdown current is only 2 μA. As soon as the EN pin is pulled high, the device is enabled, and the internal 1,3 ms soft-start takes place.
The A6983 features a Power Good open collector that monitors the FB voltage. Pulse by pulse current sensing on both power elements implements an effective constant current protection, and thermal shutdown prevents thermal runaway.
Zero drift current shunt monitors
Power Electronics / Power Management
The NCS21671 and NCV21671 from onsemi are a series of voltage output current sense amplifiers offered in gains of 25, 50, 100, and 200 V/V.
General-purpose evaluation board
DSP, Micros & Memory
Based on the 32-bit Arm Cortex-M7 S32K3 MCU in a 172 HDQFP package, the S32K3X4EVB-T172 offers dual cores configured in lockstep mode, ASIL D safety hardware, and HSE security engine.
Solid-state pulse power amplifier
Power Electronics / Power Management
NexTek has expanded their line of PTI-BB50 connectors with the standard DC block coaxial RF surge protectors which incorporate a blocking capacitor and gas discharge tube to provide isolation.
Power supply noise suppression
Power Electronics / Power Management
Murata’s new L Cancel transformer is able to neutralise the equivalent series inductance of a capacitor, optimising its noise-reducing capabilities.
DIN-Rail PSU for harsh environments
Power Electronics / Power Management
The TRACOPOWER TSPC series is a family of DIN-rail power supplies for harsh industrial environments, with an excellent price to performance ratio.
Three-phase high-efficiency PSU
Power Electronics / Power Management
COSEL has announced the launch of the HFA3500TF, a low-profile, 3-phase, 3-wire 3500 W AC/DC enclosed power supply design optimised for industrial equipment such as semiconductor manufacturing, laser processing machines and robotics.
Robust 80 V MOSFETs improve efficiency
Power Electronics / Power Management
The new 80 V T10 single N-channel MOSFETs from onsemi feature a softer recovery diode, low reverse-recovery charge and gate charge to minimise driver and conduction losses in motor-drive and voltage-conversion applications.
Phased array development platform
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Phased array beamforming has been used in radar and communication systems since the mid-20th century. In recent years, these systems have seen extensive adoption in areas such as 5G mobile communications, military and commercial radars, satellite communications, and automotive applications.
BLE 5.4 module with large range
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The CYW20829B0-P4TAI100 from Infineon is a fully integrated Bluetooth LE wireless module that includes an onboard crystal oscillator, passive components, flash memory, and the CYW20829.