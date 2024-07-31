Operational value with Aurora reflow ovens

31 July 2024 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

BTU International has announced that its new Aurora platform of reflow ovens is designed to minimise the Cost of Ownership (CoO) while maximising performance and operational value for its users. With a focus on precision, consistency, and efficiency, the Aurora platform sets a new standard for thermal processing in electronics manufacturing.

The Aurora platform incorporates several key features that contribute to its efficiency and cost effectiveness.

Maintenance access and efficiency: Aurora sets a new standard for maintenance accessibility and efficiency, with streamlined access points and improved design. This simplifies maintenance and repair procedures, reducing downtime and contributing to a substantial reduction in overall ownership costs. Aurora is designed with end-to-end serviceability, which simplifies maintenance and repair procedures, reducing both downtime and overall Cost of Ownership.

Aqua Scrub flux management system: The fully integrated Aqua Scrub flux management system utilises a water-based rinse agent to continuously scrub contaminants from the oven atmosphere. This hands-off maintenance approach enhances equipment longevity, and significantly lowers maintenance costs, regardless of flux type.

Smart power and energy efficiency: Aurora includes Smart Power and Energy Pilot software within the control system, intelligently managing power usage to reduce energy consumption.

Optimised gas flow: Aurora optimises gas flow to ensure precise and cost-effective reflow processes. By reducing process gas usage, Aurora supports economic sustainability, while maintaining process precision.

Advanced conveyor options: Aurora offers advanced conveyor options to enhance cost efficiency, including up to five movable rails for flexibility, dual-lane dual-speed functionality, and a chain return path within the rail for reduced power consumption. Wider board capabilities, and increased product clearance, provide versatility in production scenarios.

Driven by technology and innovation, the Aurora platform represents a strategic investment in minimising the overall Cost of Ownership for electronics manufacturers. By addressing crucial aspects such as maintenance, energy efficiency, and process optimisation, Aurora empowers manufacturers with a reliable and cost-effective solution for their thermal processing needs.

Credit(s)

MyKay Tronics





