Cutting-edge alloy for solder paste

31 July 2024 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Indium Corporation has introduced Durafuse HR, a new high-reliability alloy used for solder paste, developed from the company’s Durafuse mixed-alloy technology. Durafuse HR is a patent-pending alloy system that delivers enhanced thermal cycling performance and superior voiding performance without vacuum reflow, especially for high-reliability automotive applications.

Engineered to withstand 3000+ thermal cycles at -40 to 125°C across different PCB finishes and component types, Durafuse HR is ideal for applications requiring an extended mission profile beyond what is achievable with traditional Pb-free alloys. No longer does high-reliability have to mean high-voiding, as Durafuse HR outperforms SAC305 when it comes to bottom-terminated component voiding. It also offers reduced solder joint cracking and increased shear strength.

“At Indium Corporation, we believe that materials science changes the world,” said senior product manager Chris Nash. “In that spirit, we believe that Durafuse HR has the ability to revolutionise automotive soldering processes and numerous other high-reliability applications.”

Durafuse HR features:

• High-temperature thermal cycling reliability.

• Excellent voiding performance.

• Good shear strength.

• Compatible with most SAC305 reflow profiles.

• Compatible with standard PCB surface finishes, including ImSn, OSP, and ENIG.

Credit(s)

Techmet





