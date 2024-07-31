Fighting AOI false calls

31 July 2024

If the Automated Optical Inspection process is not perfectly controlled and adequately tailored to your SMT process, a significant number of false defects may appear in production. Review operators’ attention may be drawn to sanctioning these false defects, resulting in wasted time and a loss of focus on the real defects. This situation greatly increases the risk of escape, damaging the reliability of your assembly line.

To tackle this problem, Mycronic has developed a unique two-step strategy to combat AOI false calls, based on two unrivalled innovations:

Step 1: With Escape Tracker – Optimisation of AOI inspection program parameters and tolerances to avoid the appearance of known false calls, while catching all true defects.

Step 2: With DeepReview – Live double-checking of all identified defects using deep learning AI technology to automatically eliminate a large majority of false calls, without human intervention.

Mycronic is hosting a webinar where attendees will have the opportunity to:

• Find out how you can use past production data to build the most reliable and robust inspection programs as quickly as possible.

• See how advanced AI applied to false call detection can revolutionise your SMT operation.

• Get an insight on how DeepReview, Mycronics deep learning based technology, adapts to your SMT manufacturing requirement and keeps improving over time.

• Exchange with MyKay Tronics’ inspection expert.

Date: 11 September 2024

Times: 9:00 to 9:45 , 17:00 to 17:45 (SAST)

To register visit https://bit.ly/3LhRXM7

MyKay Tronics





